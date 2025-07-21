Capitals Fans Distress As TJ Oshie Confirms Major Life Change Concerning Washington

Way back in 2017, when TJ Oshie was up for unrestricted free agency, the Capitals winger committed to the Washington franchise by making the most selfless gesture. That he would sign any contract they offer — whatever money they pay, he will take. Million. Paying at the Capital One Arena. That’s how much it meant to the Washington native to be a Capitals player.

And over time, the skater had become one of the most loved characters in the fan-base. So, when that fan-favorite eventually dropped the announcement on June 9 that he is walking away from hockey, it was, no doubt, a bit difficult to accept for the fans. Maybe there were even hopes that the NHL veteran would reverse his decision for the love of the sport and Washington. But the recent news coming out only confirms the big change that the fans will have to come to terms with. That the TJ Oshie chapter is over.

RMNB shares the new development on their X account on July 21: “TJ Oshie and family have left the DC area and listed their McLean, Va house for $9.85 million”. The news outlet also shared a link that went into the details. On July 20, Oshie and his family announced on Instagram that they moved to Minnesota, drawing their Washington chronicles to a close. The message was emotional, although the former Capitals winger found a way to make it less teary, like he always does.

Oshie even shared a few reels on Insta showing him assisting the Moving crew in packing and loading. And he put those muscles to proper work to help the truck start the long journey! TJ Oshie, being goofy as ever. And along with his message on Instagram, he gave a nod to the company for their help. “@Roadwaymoving made it a breeze! Their on-time, professional crew packed our belongings with care and worked efficiently. Moving after 10 years in the DC area was emotional, but their friendly team eased the stress, letting us focus on our family. Highly recommend Roadway for a seamless move!”

Oshie’s wife, Lauren, also left a message for the fans from her account. “Leaving DC after 10 years was one of the hardest decisions we’ve made,” she wrote on Instagram. “This city has been home through so many beautiful chapters — marriages, babies, friendships, and memories we’ll carry with us forever…And you know what they say… ‘don’t worry — even if you leave DC, you’ll always be a Washingtonian.’”

It’s a bittersweet end for a chapter that had 9 glorious years. So many ups and downs, but eventually, it has been all worth it. And the fans arr remembering that while they embrace the new chapter.

TJ Oshie’s decision leaves Capitals fans nostalgic.

As the news braced the fans, some took to X to share their feelings. One of them wrote, “Good luck, TJ. Thanks for the years with the Caps.” The last season of his 8-year contract was gone as he was nursing a back injury. Not playing the whole season, it was his body that decided for him. But before that, he had been an amazing player for the Capitals. And on the ice, the winger finished with 192 goals and 193 assists in 567 regular-season games.

The best came in 2018, his greatest moment, when he lifted the Stanley Cup with his father alongside him to share the moment with him. It was an emotional moment as his father had been fighting with Alzheimer’s. Being able to give his dad that special Stanley Cup moment, father-son lifting the Cup together, TJ Oshie is a proud son. And his father will know he has been a great NHL player. But as the story is brought to a close, one fan shared, “So sad. End of an era.”

via Imago Credits – Instagram @nhl

Well, one fan poured out his heart and mind into his message. It read, “Makes sense with business going strong with Warroad brand, probably heading back up there before any of the kids get to HS age and settle down post-playing… God Bless TJ and his amazing family, and hope he pops in still on a semi-regular basis”. We would sure hope so. And we hope he gets associated with the Capitals in some capacity again shortly.

As for now, TJ Oshie has his Warroad Hockey Co. to run. It is an important initiative co-started by him to provide robust apparel and safety equipment for hockey players. He has seen his teammates and friends being hurt in the line of duty due to skate blade injuries. So, now it’s his mission to make the game safer for others. All the power to TJ Oshie.

One fan took a trip down memory lane. “I will never forget wearing my Oshie sweater and meeting a Blue on the same flight wearing his. We chatted. Great teammate.” The only other team the American forward played for, other than the Capitals, is the St. Louis Blues. He has been such an amazing soul in the game, and he has left his mark on every fan base.

That’s why the following tweet from a fan made so much sense. “So it wasn’t a prank💔,” read a fan’s teary acceptance of the reality. TJ Oshie is starting the next chapter in his life. Minnesota is not new to him. He has known that place since his high school days at Warroad. He calls it his home. The family moved into their house in Edina, which was completed in 2024.

We also wish TJ Oshie the best of luck for all his future endeavors. And we sure hope to see him on the ice with his bright, soulful smile.