Charlie McAvoy’s Wife Gets Over Brad Marchand Trade to Celebrate Panthers’ Stanley Cup Win

“You know, I’ve had an incredible run in that organization and I’m extremely proud. Just how things went there. Sorry. So, yeah, it was very disappointing that things didn’t get done just because, obviously, I love the organization. I wanted to stay there. But at the end of the day, I also know that business is business, and every player has a shelf life regardless if that’s when we want it to be or not,” said Brad Marchand after the surprising trade from Boston to Florida.

However, a few months down the lane, he really brought his A-game for the Florida Panthers in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs. Picked up at the trade deadline from Boston, the 37-year-old quickly made an impact—scoring a thrilling double-overtime winner in Game 2 of the Final and netting a short-handed breakaway goal in that same game to even the series at 1-1.

In 23 playoff games, he scored 10 goals and dished out 10 assists, totaling 20 points. He even had three game-winners and wrapped up with a solid +17 plus-minus rating. Aside from the numbers, Marchand really brought that veteran leadership and energy that everyone noticed—teammates and coach Paul Maurice alike. They all praised his steady presence and the positive vibe he brought both on and off the ice.

But you know, Marchand’s win was a big deal for way more than just the Panthers fans. Kiley McAvoy, Charlie McAvoy’s wife, shared a celebratory video from the Stanley Cup final on her Instagram Story, and her message really said a lot. Under a photo of post-game hugs in the rink, she wrote a simple but impactful caption: “The best of the best! SO proud!!!”

Mrs. McAvoy summed up her admiration for Brad Marchand’s grit and joy over Florida’s championship win, while also feeling proud of her family’s success, all in just a few words. Her enthusiastic support really showed nothing but the strong connections in the hockey community. But how truly close were the two former teammates?

He was and still is very close to Brad Marchand

Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand really developed a solid connection during their time in Boston. It was all about veteran guidance, respect for each other, and that great chemistry on the ice. “As a younger guy on the team and someone who’s growing. He’s really looking out for my future. How I carry myself now will set the standard for how I am for the rest of my career. And for that I couldn’t be more thankful,” McAvoy once mentioned in an interview.

Marchand really stepped up to help McAvoy as he was finding his way as a young defenseman. He even called him out in a gentle way when the rookie had some issues with being on time, showing that he cares and that the Bruins have a strong culture of accountability. They really clicked on the ice, with McAvoy frequently setting up those highlight-reel goals for Marchand.

Off the ice, McAvoy expressed genuine sadness after Marchand’s trade, saying, “I’ve seen a lot of my friends no longer here, and I understand there’s a business part of… But it doesn’t make it easier.” Yeah, Brad wasn’t the only one who got traded before the deadline a few months ago. They were definitely teammates, but it felt more like family. With the Bruins going through a rebuild, things got a bit tough with all those trades.