Chicago Blackhawks Avoid Potential Hearing as Goaltender Signs $5.5 Million Deal

In the world of ice hockey, everything looks hunky-dory between a player and his team until we come to the subject of contract negotiations. Yes, team spirit is a real thing, as is loyalty, fraternity, etc., but above and beyond all that, for most players, is the money! Every year, all the restricted free agents in the NHL, if they so choose, are able to voice their concerns over their current reimbursements in the presence of an unbiased third-partyarbitrator.

Which is what would be the case with the Chicago Blackhawks backup goaltender Arvid Soderblom had the franchise not settled things prior.

Earlier this month, it was made public that Arvid Soderblom, who served as the backup goaltender for the Chicago Blackhawks for most of last season, stepping in when Spencer Knight couldn’t hold things down between the poles, had requested a salary arbitration hearing that was scheduled for this coming Monday.

Despite Soderblom not really showing his potential in the earlier seasons, last year he stepped in when it mattered, and perhaps that’s why the Blackhawks arrived at an agreement with him sooner rather than later.

It was just announced by Elliotte Friedman of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast that Arvid Soderblom and the Chicago Blackhawks have arrived at a $5.5 million deal, keeping on the backup goalie for the next two years at least and making their intentions with his commitment and vice versa clear.

Because the regular backup, Laurent Brossoit, was off the ice most of last year on account of a knee injury, Soderblom got his time to shine, and shine he clearly did, pushing the Blackhawks to tie down this free agent before anyone else could get to him.

But how exactly does it all work? With restricted free agents and salary arbitrations?

How salary arbitration in the NHL works, players besides Arvid Soderblom who requested hearings this year

Arvid Soderblom wasn’t the only player who requested a salary arbitration this year; there were eleven NHL players in total who asked for the same, including Maksim Tsyplakov (New York Islanders), Dylan Samberg (Winnipeg Jets), Conor Timmins (Buffalo Sabres), Nicholas Robertson (Toronto Maple Leafs), and Jayden Struble (Montreal Canadiens). While all of the above have their hearings scheduled, there are 5 other players who are still waiting on dates, but how exactly does the whole thing work?

Well, to make things a bit more fair for restricted free agents who believe they are playing better than their contracts let on or to make things better for a franchise that feels the opposite, the NHL has the arbitration clause in place specifically for matters involving unrestricted free agents, where, once a hearing is requested, an arbitrator is assigned within two weeks and the matter is dealt with.

At the hearing the party that requested the arbitration is expected to make a case for themselves using evidence based on recent performances. In the case of Arvid Soderblom, he had a lot of evidence from last year to back up the claim that he was performing above his old pay grade for the team. Oftentimes, as in the case of Soderblom, the team and the player will settle things before the hearing. In fact, all the arbitration requests made in 2021 were settled before their hearings, but we’ll have to wait and see what’s in store for 2025.