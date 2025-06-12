Chris Kreider’s Anaheim Ducks Trade Details Revealed as Former Rangers Star Waives No-Trade Clause

Chris Kreider has had an impressive run with the New York Rangers, showcasing his talent for over ten years now. He got picked 19th overall in 2009 and made his NHL debut during the 2011-12 Stanley Cup playoffs. He really stood out with a key overtime winner back in 2013 and earned a name for himself with those late-game comebacks. Chris really stepped up and became one of the Rangers’ top forwards, scoring a career-high 52 goals in the 2021-22 season. That made him one of just four Rangers to hit the 50-goal mark in a season.

Kreider’s playoff heroics are something else—like that Game 6 natural hat trick in 2024 that knocked out the Carolina Hurricanes. His ability to shine in big moments became something everyone expected during the postseason in New York. During the playoff campaigns, Kreider shared his thoughts on wearing the Rangers uniform. He said, “I think the cliché would be it’s obviously a tremendous honor to play for this franchise, an Original Six franchise, a hockey team that has been around as long as it has in one of the biggest and best cities in the world, the best city in the world if I can be biased.”

So, even with all that history, the Ranger who’s been around for 13 seasons in New York decided to waive his 15-team no-trade clause to make the move to the Anaheim Ducks. On X, journalist Larry Brooks shared the same news, stating, “Kreider has signed off on the trade to Anaheim, Post has learned.”

The Ducks are set to take on the last two years of his contract, which is valued at $6.5 million each year. In return, the Rangers will get 20-year-old prospect Carey Terrance along with a mid-round draft pick. This move wraps up Chris Kreider’s impressive time with the Rangers, where he scored 326 goals, making him third all-time in the franchise, and set the record for playoff goals with 48. Even though injuries kept him to 22 goals and eight assists last season, the Ducks really appreciate his experience in front of the net as they work on rebuilding the team.

The trade also helps New York with its strategic goals—creating more cap space and continuing the roster reset that started last season when other key players, like Jacob Trouba, left the team. Anaheim’s recent move fits right in with their bold offseason strategy, especially with new coach Joel Quenneville at the helm. But do you recall Kreider’s previous comments on his future with the Rangers?

Chris Kreider will always be a New York Ranger

“I mean, this is home for me. This is the organization that gave me an opportunity to live out my dream. I’ve developed so many incredible relationships and grown up and spent so much time in this area. So, obviously, this is where I want to be and this is the group I want to help in whatever fashion and win hockey games,” Chris Kreider mentioned in late April.

The NHL star shared his thoughts on his time with the New York Rangers, highlighting a heartfelt bond that transcends just business. He pointed out that the Rangers organization gave him the chance to live out his childhood dream of playing professional hockey and helped him build important relationships that shaped him both on and off the ice. This statement really highlighted how the team means more to Kreider than just a job.

That feeling really sheds light on why he was hesitant to leave at first and why the idea of trading him was a mixed bag. He really cares about the city, the organization, and his teammates, showing that he’s not just in it for his role as a top-line winger. He was genuinely dedicated to being a key part of the Rangers’ present and future.