Coach Paul Maurice Confirms Plans After Stanley Cup Win as Florida Panthers Busy With Celebrations

Paul Maurice hasn’t been as active as his players for the Stanley Cup celebrations. But he’s on top of things. And he totally backs his men to enjoy this victory. “They’ve earned it,” he said in the 2024-25 Final Day presser. His players have fought through pain and injury to help the Florida Panthers become back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions. But it’s time to relax, not yet. The mind-blowing reveal from the Panthers coach makes you realize how special this unit is.

AP writer Tim Reynolds wasn’t ready for it, as it looks. But as soon as he heard it, he knew he had to share it on X. His update on June 22 read, “At the NBA Finals so I wasn’t there for Paul Maurice today. Just listened to it now. They won the Cup on Tuesday. On Thursday he and his staff met to plan training camp (which will be different this fall, he said). They were finishing that plan today.”

The finishing touch from Reynolds was just speaking what’s on everyone’s mind. “That’s work ethic.” No doubt, it’s astonishing to see how a team that had just won the biggest Cup in the NHL is thinking ahead for the next season. In fact, what Maurice said in the presser tells you everything. “Thursday, which would have been two days ago, coaches went in, we did training camp, and it was awesome. And we’re excited about camp, so that’s how messed up we are.”

That’s not crazy, though. It’s just the commitment champions show. That’s why when people thought the Panthers would suffer from the Cup hangover, the 2024 Stanley Cup Champions just went on to win the Cup the very next season, and in more dominant fashion. The Atlantic Division team matched the NHL record for most Playoff wins on the road (10) on their way to retaining the Cup.

It’s always been a Paul Maurice thing to do the job sincerely. The Panthers have now played 3 straight Stanley Cup Finals, and they are surely planning to be in the 4th. They have dynastic ambitions. But even if the outcome is not as per their desire, it doesn’t matter. “If you believe that you’ve worked as hard as you can, then there’s nothing left to do,” Maurice had said, according to ESPN.com.

Well, for the Panthers, the last few years have been rewarding. They will say they are being rewarded for the just work they have put in. And now, they are bathing in glory.

Work first, play later, for Paul Maurice

The Panthers wrapped up the Stanley Cup victory on Tuesday, June 17. And since then, they have been out all across South Florida, turning Fort Lauderdale into the Panthers party capital. There’s Matthew Tkachuk and co. celebrating their win at the beach bar, Elbo Room. Then, they took the party to the E11even nightclub in Miami. Leave the glass! The alternate captain was drinking Champagne straight out of the Stanley Cup bowl.

Then there’s Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov. Did you catch their AAA Championship skit? Apparently, Sam Reinhart had just scored 4 goals in a game to help his team win the junior AAA Championships. That little kid, Reinhart, you better watch out. He might one day score 4 goals in a Stanley Cup-clinching game. They were drunk out of their minds, using profanity without a filter.

Brad Marchand’s out there somewhere, trolling the Oilers. Matthew Tkachuk is dissing Connor McDavid. And the Stanley Cup Parade still awaits. Coach Paul Maurice, in fact, shared that he may be there in the Parade celebrations. “We’re going to do the parade, and then we won’t see anybody. So, after that parade, everybody’s gone.”

Do you think the Panthers can do the 3-peat? Do the Florida Panthers have what it takes to become a decadal dynasty? Let us know your thoughts!