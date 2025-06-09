Coach Paul Maurice Dismisses Traveling and Rest Day Impact on Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup Games

“I don’t think there’s any difference between at home or on the road for me,” said Sam Bennett after helping the Florida Panthers even the series against the Oilers. However, we don’t believe that the thought of returning to Amerant Bank Arena for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup series would make Bennett feel too bad. But as a coach, Paul Maurice would also need to readjust his tactics ahead of the upcoming action.

Traveling is one of the biggest parts of being an NHL player. Along with taking on some of the best opponents in hockey, stars also have to tackle extensive air time to keep up with the demanding schedule of the league. However, Paul Maurice, knowing what his team is capable of, isn’t one to believe that the traveling ahead of Game 3 would come with any serious impacts.

In a YouTube upload by Florida Hockey Now from June 8, Coach Maurice could be heard talking about how the Cats are gearing up to host the 2025 Western Conference champs on June 9. At one point in the conversation, the issue of traveling came up. On being asked whether the coach would have preferred it if there was one less day before Game 3, following the “emotional win” in Game 2, Maurice brushed off the speculations about travel time and rest days having any significant effects.

Paul Maurice told the reporter, “Both teams will take the two days gladly…There aren’t as many edges as you might think.” He went on o note how the two teams’ incredible form and skill negates any external factors like traveling exhaustion. “Well, if they had played the next day, only had a day’s rest or they fly in the day…Those are minor factors that we’ll look back on, and say if whoever won, won because of that, and whoever lost. But I don’t think any of that’s true. This is so close out there,” the Panthers coach sought to clarify that both Edmonton and Florida have reached the Stanley Cup Finals for the second straight time in their own right.

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice speaks to reporters during media day in advance of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.

The story is developing