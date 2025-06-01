Coach Paul Maurice Gives Honest Opinion on Captain Aleksander Barkov During Playoffs

“Hockey is a tough, physical game, and it always should be.” Words of legendary Pittsburgh Penguins center Mario Lemieux: And yet, it didn’t stop him from being one of the smoothest skaters on ice. In fact, players like him—Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, and Guy Lafleur—bring flair to the game that would otherwise be just a heartless brawl to an end. You can also add Connor McDavid to that esteemed list. And for Panthers coach Paul Maurice, this exact trait makes Aleksander Barkov special.

The veteran coach has turned an ambitious unit at the Florida Panthers into a winning machine, which is characterized by professionalism, a no-nonsense approach, and a rough-and-tough style on the ice. But he has that much appreciation for the people who make the game more elegant. And Paul Maurice took the opportunity to tell the world how important the Panthers captain is for the sport. So, here’s what the Panthers’ head coach (HC) had to say.

The Stanley Cup finals start in a few days. Right now, it’s all about conditioning, practice, strategizing, and finding the little weaknesses in the opponent’s side. And it’s also when Paul Maurice has to undertake his press commitments. Talking about his team on May 31, the HC was asked what he appreciates most about Barkov’s play. The way the Panthers coach described the game set the tone for Barkov’s place in the sport. “What’s the great definition of our sport is grace under violence, right? That’s a skill.”

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov 16 celebrates after a goal during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena.

And the Stanley Cup-winning coach further continued. It’s not easy being Aleksander Barkov, and yet, it’s how he negotiates with that challenge that makes Aleksander Barkov stand out. “Guys are hunting him; they’re coming to hit. They’re coming to separate people from the puck. And then you see this incredibly finessed play in an environment where everybody’s trying to run everybody; that’s what’s awesome about that.”

Players like him are the ones who make the fans go ‘ooooff.’ The Barkovs of the game get you off your seat with the astonishing play, leave you in awe, and even leave the opponents dumbfounded. They probably think Barkov was cornered, dead, and buried with no way out of it. But they can’t anticipate Barkov’s move.

Paul Maurice is absolutely right – it’s a skill. Aleksander Barkov has the body-mind synchronization where the 29-year-old sees a unique play, but he also needs to have the technical ability and the quality to execute it. Well, Barkov’s 782 points in 804 games say he’s good enough.

But don’t make the mistake of thinking the Panthers captain is just finesse and flair. The guy is an able leader who has made Paul Maurice’s job easier.

Not just flair, Aleksander Barkov is the captain the Panthers need

The 29-year-old Finn has led from the front in the playoffs. With a team-high 17 points, the captain is stepping up when it matters. In the series-clinching 5th game of the Eastern Conference finals, Barkov came up with 2 assists as the Panthers shut down the Hurricanes’ revival. And off the ice, he is making sure his players are not getting complacent: “Just one day at a time.”

via Imago Credits: NHL.com

And his role in creating the amazing Florida Panthers culture in the locker room cannot be understated. Paul Maurice himself is saying that. “I think that’s all Barkov … If you didn’t know the face and you walked into that locker room or walked onto the airplane or watched him, you couldn’t tell who the star was in that room.” Barkov makes sure everyone feels comfortable and every bit a part of the Panthers family.

And that has translated into what we are seeing on the ice. Everyone’s firing. Everyone’s playing for one another. And the Panther HC dropped the greatest admission on May 31, as per the Miami Herald: “The team here is just the best team I’ve ever coached … Now, I’m three years in, and I’m starting to understand it a little bit. I do not feel responsible for it. I don’t. It’s been fun to observe.”

We have all observed how the Panthers have reached their 3rd straight Stanley Cup final. Will Paul Maurice and Aleksander Barkov lift the Stanley Cup again in 2025? What do you think?