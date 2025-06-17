Coach Paul Maurice Ignores Stanley Cup Experience for Game 6 Against Edmonton Oilers

Fkorida Panthers coach Paul Maurice has one special quality that sets him apart from the other coaches in the NHL. While it is not tough to guess, it is his way of coaching that has been very effective ever since he joined the Panthers as the head coach in June 2022. “He’s open, honest and speaks his mind,” said Evan Rodrigues. “I don’t think he holds back by any means. [He’s] very smart. Knows kind of what to say and when to say it, and does a great job of motivating us.” With the Panthers just a win away from defending their Stanley Cup title, Maurice’s tactics are certainly bearing fruit. While any normal person would think that experience would make it count at such a big stage, the legendary coach had a different opinion.

But to establish some context, backup goalie Vitek Vanecek hasn’t played in the Stanley Cup Final, though he’s been involved in some pre-game shenanigans. The Czech Republic star’s pre-game antics caught the eyes of the NHL world, as he tried to intimidate Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner during warmups. Later, after Game 5 which was won by the Panthers, Vanecek earned the game puck too for his contributions.

Speaking about this and the experience required in the Stanley Cup Final for players like Vanecek, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said, “At the end of the game, so it happens to be that Vitek gets the game puck. Last year Jonah Gadjovich didn’t play a game for us; he got a game puck, so they are all an incredible part of it, right? They’re in their playing cards; there’s no stratification in our room based on how many playoff games that you’ve played.”

Maurice was of course referring to when Jonah Gadjovich earned the game puck last year to commemorate the recent birth of his child. In a clip posted by the Panthers, Niko Mikkola could be seen congratulating the team on their win before handing the puck to Gadjovich amidst a round of cheers and applause in the locker room.

Maurice further added, “These guys it’s just them all the time so when he made you know an incredible save today the guys are banging the boards they’re chirping they’re having a good time I expect based on how I watch them move around each other they feel like a really important part of it because they are they’re all the pieces that go to go into it everybody’s got a job and we all have to do just that so I I like the way these men interact with each other.”

Meanwhile, it has been a see-saw battle between the Panthers and the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. Reacting to how the series has gone, Maurice had another interesting opinion on this.

Paul Maurice signals ‘wired’ handling of the situation in Stanley Cup Final

Every time a team has taken the lead in the Stanley Cup Final, the opposite team has come back strongly in the contest. With the Panthers leading 3-2 in the series, Maurice is hoping that the trend doesn’t continue and the Panthers wrap up the series by winning Game 6. Ahead of that encounter, he opened up about handling the situation in such a big contest.

Maurice revealed, “You’re as wired as probably every fan is, right? I think it’s actually easier for the players. They get to go out and burn it off on the ice, and then, maybe [it is] a little bit easier for the coaches and the managers, and as it spreads out to people who watch it in front of their TV. I mean, you’re wired. That’s why these days are so important, that you can come down from them, kind of rest, relax, and then wind back up tomorrow.”

The penultimate game between the Oilers and the Panthers will take place later today. While the former would try to remain in the contest, the Panthers will look to clinch their second back-to-back Stanley Cup title.