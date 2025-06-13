Coach Paul Maurice Keeps Calm With Florida Panthers’ Mindset After Game 4 Setback

“We don’t think too much ahead. It’s a day at a time, and we’re ready for the next challenge,” Aleksander Barkov said in 2024 before the Panthers took on the New York Rangers in the Conference Final. That mindset paid off for the Panthers even when the Oilers deleted their 3-0 Stanley Cup Final lead and pushed them to Game 7. So it’s not surprising that coach Paul Maurice is still calm after their Game 4 setback.

While the Florida Panthers built a series lead after winning two back-to-back games against the Oilers, Edmonton mounted a monumental comeback in Game 4. Despite going into the second period with a massive 3-0 lead, the Cats lost it before the 2nd period buzzer sounded. It was a rare instance of the Panthers fumbling when they’re usually a strong side during the second period.

Yet Paul Maurice didn’t look too far ahead when asked about the brutal loss. “I think we have a real good handle on the depth of it… We’ve had two overtime losses now that are painful, and we’ve enjoyed the two wins, so we’re flat now. It’s great for the fans, it truly is. I felt this way about the series last year,” the Florida Panthers coach said about losing to the Oilers.

Last year, the Cats were off to a much better start, winning three in a row before the Oilers finally stopped the bleeding. Yet, this year it’s been a different story. “I think it’s great for the game. We’ve got a Canadian team and a US-based team; we’ve got some of the best players in the world for sure, incredible depth on both teams,” confessed Maurice as he praised both sides.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs May 14, 2025 Toronto, Ontario, CAN Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice during the post-game media conference after game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto Scotiabank Arena Ontario CAN, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxE.xSokolowskix 20250514_mcd_ss9_240

“Everybody’s trying so hard. It’s impressive to watch,” admitted the Cats’ head coach. You may be wondering how the coach remained so calm after such a massive loss. Well, Coach Paul Maurice had a similar reaction after losing Game 1. The Stanley Cup-winning coach seemed cheerful and stood up for Thomas Nosek even though Nosek’s mistake led to the game-winning OT goal. That being said, this time the Oilers do seem like a different team.

The Edmonton Oilers are walking the talk against Paul Maurice’s team

Florida’s calm and cool approach under pressure has given them the opportunity to defend the Stanley Cup. Despite losing the opening game against the Oilers in OT, they remained calm when the second game also went to OT. “Tkachuk said the mood in the locker room prior to the first OT was the exact opposite of what you’d expect,” said Cats’ Digital Content Manager Jameson Olive.

“Guys were ‘hooting and hollering’ and predicting who’d score the game-winning goal… A lot of guys had Marchy,” he added. While that attitude continues to serve the Panthers well, this time the Oilers are determined. Edmonton became the first Canadian team since 2011 to take the series lead in the Stanley Cup Final. What’s more? They also broke Paul Maurice’s streak.

via Imago Credit: Edmontonoilers/instagram.com

Before Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, Maurice’s Cats had never lost an away game after leading at the end of the first or second period. While Game 3 and even the first period of Game 4 may have led some to believe the Oilers have run out of steam, they changed it all in the second period. The Canadian challengers found the perfect response and saved the series.

Well, the big reason behind that is the Oilers have also taken a page from Paul Maurice’s playbook. The NHL team knew that the Panthers wouldn’t make things easy, and so they remained calm under pressure too. “You just get comfortable in those situations knowing that you play one good game, you find a way to get a win on the road, and you go home and the series is tied. That’s really all it is,” said Leon Draisaitl, who scored the winning goal.