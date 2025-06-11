Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar Gets Surprise Norris Trophy Delivery From Family

The Colorado Avalanche had an impressive run in the 2024-25 regular season, wrapping up with a solid 49-29-4 record, totaling 102 points. This performance landed them in third place in the tough Central Division. They got off to a bit of a rough start in the campaign but really found their rhythm halfway through the season. December and March were standout months for them, showcasing a powerful offense and much better consistency.

Thanks to Nathan MacKinnon racking up an impressive 116 points and Cale Makar putting on a historic show from the blue line, the Avs clinched their eighth consecutive playoff spot right at the beginning of April. Makar really shone this season, racking up 30 goals and 62 assists for a total of 92 points, which put him ninth in the league for scoring. He also averaged over 25 minutes on the ice each night, playing a key role in Colorado’s success. Even with a lot of energy behind them, the Avalanche lost a close first-round series to the Dallas Stars in seven games.

It was a season filled with determination, standout performances, and big hopes for a return to the Stanley Cup. But you know what? There’s something special in store for Makar after that tough end to the playoffs. So, on X, NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared, stating, “Cale Makar’s buddies surprised him during a round of golf with the 2025 Norris Trophy, as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The award itself may not have been a surprise, Makar’s second in four seasons.”

In a memorable personal moment, those close to the EA Sports NHL 24 cover star caught Makar celebrating the honor in a laid-back setting—a surprise presentation while enjoying a round of golf with friends. “Even though he doesn’t like surprises, his reaction today was just like, it was awesome,” said the NHL star’s mother, Laura Makar, followed by his father, Gary Makar, who said, “You pinch yourself all the time, particularly this year, and then you see the trophy, it’s surreal.”

The laid-back vibe really added to the moment, highlighting that even though the trophy was kind of a given, the way he shared it felt genuine and true to who he is. “Thank you very much,” said Makar after receiving the trophy. “My first thought was honestly that one of the boys that I was playing with won some golf trophy, and it was like a surprise thing. Definitely wasn’t on my radar today, that’s for sure.”

Furthermore, his wife, Tracy Makar, added, stating, “It’s really special to have everyone here, because he wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for everyone else too. I’m so proud of him.” Makar’s second Norris isn’t just another personal achievement; it really adds to his impressive legacy. He’s already snagged a Stanley Cup and a Conn Smythe in his career, and now he’s in the company of legends like Bobby Orr and Nicklas Lidstrom as a multi-time Norris award winner.

Even with the award, he stayed really humble, saying, “Anytime you get recognized for something like this, it’s very cool, and it’s very special to be able to do this a second time. To have the group of guys that we did, it very seems cliche to say, but it’s truly a team award. We had a fun year, and it’ll be more fun hopefully continuing, but yeah, this one’s for them.” So, besides him admiring his teammates, what do you think really went wrong with the Avs?

The Colorado Avalanche gave away a crucial Game 7

The Colorado Avalanche kicked off the first round against the Dallas Stars with some pretty high hopes. They jumped out to a strong start in Game 1 with a 5-1 win, showcasing some serious offensive power. But after that, the series turned into a bit of a roller coaster. There was a nail-biting 2-1 overtime loss in Game 3, a solid shutout victory in Game 4, and then a rough 6-2 loss in Game 5.

Colorado just couldn’t find their groove, which let Dallas keep the momentum on their side. In Game 6, the Avs really came together and pulled off an impressive 7-4 win, setting the stage for a thrilling Game 7. But Game 7 ended up being their downfall. Even though they were up 2-0 late in the second period, things took a turn in the final frame when Mikko Rantanen scored a hat trick in the third period.

This led to a historic comeback and meant Colorado faced their seventh loss in a Game 7 since 2002. In the end, the Avalanche got thrown off track due to some defensive slip-ups in the third period and the way Dallas stepped up when it mattered most.