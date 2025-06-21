Congratulations Pouring In for Pittsburgh Penguins Coaches

24th in the league, 13th in the Eastern Conference, and 7th in the Metropolitan Division. That’s where the Pittsburgh Penguins stood when the 2024-25 NHL regular season ended. It was a rude awakening for a team that was a dynasty less than a decade ago, with back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 17 under head coach Mike Sullivan. And it’s not like they don’t have the talent.

Stanley Cup and Hart Memorial Trophy winners like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin still wear the Penguins’ colors. Yet, the formula that worked for the better part of a decade and won two Stanley Cups just didn’t work anymore. So, along with the season, coach Mike Sullivan’s time with the Penguins came to an end, too. The move laid the foundation for a change in the coaching staff that Pittsburgh just went ahead with.

With the 2025 Stanley Cup in the rearview mirror, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced sweeping changes and multiple additions to their coaching lineup. “The Penguins have named Todd Nelson, Nick Bonino, and Rich Clune assistant coaches, and Troy Paquette the team’s assistant video coach,” the team posted on X. But not everyone was new.

“Goaltending Coach Andy Chiodo will remain on Head Coach Dan Muse’s staff in the same role,” they added. Now, that’s a lot of new faces. It seems like GM Kyle Dubas wasn’t kidding when he said he doesn’t simply see the Penguins as a team whose goal is to make the playoffs. It was something they might have achieved this year had a few more things gone their way.

However, Dubas isn’t satisfied with making the Pittsburgh Penguins playoff regulars. Instead, the GM wanted to see his team recapture the glory of the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the Penguins ruled the NHL. And that’s why the team left no stone unturned, putting together a team of seasoned veterans like Todd Nelson, who has coached both NHL and AHL teams for two decades.

42-year-old Andy Chioda, who has been working with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last seven seasons, helping them hone goaltenders. The team has also taken chances with an ambitious newbie like returning Penguins star from the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Nick Bonino. “We just have to stick to a very concise plan and execute our butts off,” Kyle Dubas said on April 21, 2025.

He hopes to usher in that philosophy by changing how the coaching staff functions at a fundamental level. What’s more? While fans don’t always support such massive changes to a formula that once brought them success, most of them seemed to have welcomed the changes.

Pittsburgh Penguins fans chime in with positive feedback

“Seems like good hires,” one fan said of Todd Nelson and Co. However, that fan didn’t try to predict just how successful the additions to the coaching staff will be. “It will be interesting to see how fast they can turn it around before Sid retires. This year is going to be a crapshoot, though, so be ready,” the Pittsburgh Penguins fan commented, urging others to temper their expectations.

The fan wasn’t wrong either, because, as per The Athletic’s Josh Yohe, the coaching staff changes are just the beginning. In fact, fans may not see a star like Malkin return after the upcoming season. “While it remains unclear if future Hall of Fame center will retire following the 2025-26 season, the Penguins are not expected to offer him another contract with the franchise, sources within the organization said,” wrote Yohe.

Will these implications affect Malkin’s performance? While it is too early to say that, the netizen seemed prepared for such a possibility. Meanwhile, one fan was so pleased with Todd Nelson’s inclusion that he said the Pittsburgh Penguins won the lottery. “Nelson is a massive get, a veteran presence for Muse, great job, he could have easily been the HC IMO and would have been a good hire,” wrote the NHL fan.

Now that’s a tall claim, but not one without its merits. After all, Todd Nelson’s resume speaks for itself. “With over two decades of coaching experience, Todd brings a championship pedigree and a winning history that speaks for itself,” the Pittsburgh Penguins GM said during the official announcement, and it’s been a decorated two decades. Nelson has experience coaching in the NHL and the AHL.

During his time in the NHL, the 56-year-old acted as the Edmonton Oilers’ head coach in 2014-15. He then had stints with the Dallas Stars (2018-22) and Atlanta Thrashers (2008-10) as their assistant coach before transitioning to the AHL. And it’s the American Hockey League where Nelson truly shined as the coach for teams like the Hershey Bears (2022-25), Grand Rapids (2015-18), and Oklahoma City (2010-15).

Nelson became one of only six coaches to win the Calder Cup three times and the fifth-winningest coach in AHL history with 450 regular-season wins. However, Nelson wasn’t the only guy farming praise in the comments. “Really, really good hires, super hyped to see Bonino behind the bench. But Clune has been great since his transition as well…. Excited to see what this group can do,” commented the fan.

At 38, Clune joins the Pittsburgh Penguins after just one season with the Anaheim Ducks. Now the Ducks finished the season just behind the Penguins in 25th position. However, Clune also started his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He started as their player development coach in 2022 before joining their AHL affiliate team, the Toronto Marlies, as an assistant coach.

Now, say what you will about the Maple Leafs’ playoff performances; they have been consistent during the regular season. The Penguins’ GM agrees with the fan sentiment. “Rich’s experience in coaching, development, and as a former player and captain will be extremely valuable in this role,” he told the press. And let’s not forget about the excitement surrounding Nick Bonino.

“WELCOME BACK, BONINO,” commented one excited Pittsburgh Penguins fan. While some fans seemed a little on the fence with Bonino’s lack of experience, they were happy to see a familiar face return to the club. “Not sure about bringing Bonino, who has 0 experience, but eh, he’s always welcome back,” commented one of the more skeptical fans.

Yet, skepticism wasn’t on Kyle Dubas’s mind when he hired Bonino. Instead, the GM felt optimistic about bringing back someone who was on the ice, winning Stanley Cups for the team less than a decade ago. “Nick’s understanding of what it takes to win at the NHL level is unmatched,” said the GM, crediting him with a “unique” experience that none of the others bring to the table.

While Bonino doesn’t have coaching experience, he played alongside icons like Sidney Crosby as recently as 2023. In his 146 regular-season games across three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Bonino recorded 27 goals, 39 assists, and 66 points. What’s more? The 37-year-old was part of the iconic ‘HBK’ line with Phil Kessel and Carl Hagelin during the 2016 playoffs. Dubas believes that his connections with players who also played with him under Sullivan will be invaluable for the team.

So, with Sullivan gone after a decade with the Penguins and retirement rumors popping up around stars like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, the Penguins believe they need to rebuild. And although this is just the beginning, the long way back may not seem that long with the fans’ support. What do you think of the new faces joining the Penguins? Tell us in the comments.