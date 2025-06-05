Connor McDavid and Oilers Set to Repeat Brad Marchand’s First Stanley Cup Wonder With Boston

It was back in 2011 when Brad Marchand emerged as a fierce, relentless, and chirping king — a true lion ruling the ice caps of the National Hockey League. That very year, Marchand and the Boston Bruins captured their most recent Stanley Cup, a hard-fought and unforgettable victory that cemented their legacy. But what connection does that era hold with 2025’s Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers? As Marchand’s Panthers now stand in the way of McDavid’s quest for glory, the echoes of that 2011 championship still resonate.

Yes, there is a definite connection. As you know, patterns and rituals often play a powerful role in sports, shaping momentum and sometimes even guiding teams to victory. These traditions, whether in mindset, strategy, or timing, can create a sense of destiny. In a similar way, the Oilers seem to be following a path that mirrors what the Boston Bruins and Brad Marchand achieved back in 2011. They’re tapping into that same fierce energy and hunger, hoping to recreate the magic and claim the ultimate prize once again.

And how did we find these unique stats? Well, a die-hard ice hockey fan dropped a banger on X, “Here’s a crazy stat: The 2025 Edmonton Oilers are only the eighth team to make the Stanley Cup Final after losing their first two playoff games.” If we look closely at the stats from 2011 and 2025, the playoff journeys start to look remarkably similar. The other seven teams on this exclusive list include the 2018 Capitals, 2014 Kings, 2011 Bruins, 2006 Hurricanes, 2002 Red Wings, 1993 Canadiens, and 1992 Penguins — all legendary squads that overcame early setbacks to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

The Edmonton Oilers faced the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the conference playoffs this year. Although Connor McDavid and his team ultimately led the franchise to a 4-2 series win, they lost the first two games before winning the next four consecutively. Now, if we rewind to Brad Marchand’s 2011 era, the Bruins also lost their first two games. They went head-to-head against the Montreal Canadiens in the first round and dropped those two games, with Carey Price in goal for Montreal.

After these impressive stats have come to light, it’s widely believed that the Oilers have a genuine shot at making history and becoming only the eighth team ever to win the Stanley Cup after dropping their first two playoff games. The momentum is building, and the dream feels closer than ever.

Connor McDavid’s dream versus the 35 years of drought

It was 1989–90 when Mark Messier and the team had only one dream — to be the best in the world. And how did they plan to achieve that? By winning the Stanley Cup. And guess what? Messier, the ultimate leader, and the Oilers did just that, capturing their fifth Stanley Cup. But ironically, that moment of triumph marked the beginning of a long drought. The tragic story of the Oilers started from that point — they have never again attained the holy grail of the NHL, never lifted the Cup since 1990. But this time, the vibe feels different. There’s hope, hunger, and a belief that maybe, just maybe, the glory days could return.

via Imago Credit: X/Edmonton Oilers

This year, the Oilers have landed in the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in two consecutive seasons — a testament to their resurgence and determination. In the 2023–24 season, McDavid’s boys fought hard, pushing themselves to the limit. But ultimately fell short in the western conference semifinals to that year’s Stanley Cup winners, the Vegas Golden Knights.

In 2024, history seemed poised to repeat itself. The Florida Panthers came out strong, defeating the Oilers in the first three games of the best-of-seven series in the chase to the finish line, putting Edmonton on the verge of elimination. But then, the Oilers showed their true character, mounting a remarkable comeback by winning the next three matchups and forcing a thrilling Game 7. The city held its breath. The dream was alive once again. However, despite their incredible fight and unwavering spirit, they couldn’t clinch the victory — the Stanley Cup remained just out of reach.

But this time, the energy feels different. Experts like Adam Proteau of The Hockey News and many other analysts believe the Oilers are finally ready to win the Stanley Cup. Connor McDavid’s team is stepping up and delivering their best performances in clutch moments. In Game 1 at a packed Rogers Place, they secured a thrilling overtime victory thanks to Draisaitl’s clutch game-winning goal — a huge confidence boost for the team. That momentum and belief could be exactly what they need to overcome Brad Marchand’s tough Cats. The stage is set, and fans are hopeful. Let’s see how it all unfolds. Fingers crossed!