Connor McDavid and Others to Gain Emotional ‘Hometown’ Ice Advantage During Stanley Cup Finals at Rogers Place

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final saw Connor McDavid and Co. take a steep plunge with 0-3 against the Panthers before they reined in the Cats with three back-to-back wins. Unfortunately, that early advantage proved a little too much for the Oilers in Game 7. So this time, the Edmonton Oilers are leaving no stone unturned to try and win Game 1, especially because this series will start in Edmonton’s backyard, Rogers Place.

And if the unity of the Oilers’ fan base wasn’t already apparent, they’re doing something unique to give the phrase ‘hometown advantage‘ a whole new meaning. The initiative ‘This is our Ice’ aims to show that no other hockey fan base is quite like the one that swears by the Oilers’ name. “Hockey’s biggest stage should reflect where the game truly begins — in hometown hockey rinks across Canada,” said Rogers’ chief brand and communications officer for the initiative, Terrie Tweddle. So what is it exactly?

“When the puck drops at Rogers Place for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Canadians across the country can claim this is our ice,” Tweddle added as per The Canadian Press. Hockey fans across Canada can claim what Tweddle said because ice samples from six different arenas in Oilers players’ hometowns, including Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evander Kane, and others, are making their way to Rogers Place.

Needless to say, it’s a matter of pride for the fans, especially for the people from the hometowns of the Edmonton Oilers’ stars. “He grew up on the street that we live on,” Bright, a resident of Newmarket, Ontario, as per Sportsnet, said about Connor McDavid. The NHL icon played at the Magna Centre in Newmarket, Ontario, with the York-Simcoe Express before joining the Ontario Hockey League.

“We would often see him as a young kid training in his driveway, shooting pucks in his garage, and running at the park, trying to do his off-ice training,” added Mr. Bright. The ‘This is Our Ice’ initiative collected ice from the Magna Centre over the weekend. Other venues include Burnaby Winter Club in Burnaby, B.C., which was Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ home ice.

Former Oilers star Kyle Turris scraped the ice from North Shore Winter Club, which was home ice for Evander Kane. Stuart Skinner will get a hometown boost from Edmonton’s Confederation Arena, while ice from The Rink in Winnipeg, where Edmonton goalie Calvin Pickard played, is also on its way. It’s fair to say the entire Canadian hockey community has rallied behind Connor McDavid and Co. What’s more? This initiative isn’t the only thing different about the Oilers this time around.

Connor McDavid is laser-focused

The Edmonton Oilers have been here before. Last year, they faced the same Florida Panthers team and came up heartbreakingly short. However, things are different this year, and the proof is in the pudding. Besides showcasing better depth, McDavid feels the Oilers are approaching their Stanley Cup rematch with a calmer mind. “It sure feels a little bit more normal, you know?” the NHL icon told Sprostnet.

“Just been kind of status quo. It’s been fun to be a part of, hasn’t been as emotional, has been very direct, and you know? Smooth and steady,” added the winning goalscorer at the 4 Nations Face-Off. And Connor McDavid spoke for everyone on the team when he said they’re getting the emotions out of the way and only focusing on the game ahead of the final series.

“There’s a big circus. You can feel like it’s larger than it is. At the end of the day, it’s another series and we’re playing another great team, and you’ve got to beat them before anything else happens. So, they have our complete focus. All of our energy is going into beating the Florida Panthers,” the 28-year-old said as per NHL.com.

While the exciting storyline of the Oilers' revenge arc has generated a lot of buzz around the match, Connor McDavid and Co. won't let the noise interfere with their ultimate goal. And that's hoisting the Stanley Cup. "There should be nothing else on anyone's mind," he added. Meanwhile, Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk has also hinted at being ready to take the Oilers to the depths.