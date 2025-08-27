Connor McDavid Confirms Rumors Over Edmonton Oilers Contract Situation

“It’s only been a couple of days since the season ended; I’m going to take some time to regroup.” This was on June 20, three days after Connor McDavid had lost his second straight Stanley Cup Finals to the Panthers. Only this time, in 2025, the defeat was more crushing. The Oilers center looked paler and subdued, restricted by the Panthers, and the supporting reinforcements never came from Edmonton.

More than two months have passed, and the Oilers captain hasn’t addressed his contract renewal situation in any capacity. That is, until now. Yes, the Canadian center was on international duty, but transfer rumor talks know no time, place, or occasion. Sportsnet shared the short clip on their X handle on August 27. And in the video, even McDavid was taken by surprise by the direct Oilers query. “Not even a softball Olympic question for me to start on? But that’s okay. Right into it.”

And his big reveal? Well, McDavid is yet to make up his mind. “You know, I said at the end of June, you know, I had every intention just to take my time with it, and I still feel the same way,” the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy winner said. But he did slip in a tidbit that would make the Oilers fans smile. “I have every intention to win in Edmonton. That’s my only focus.” And then, course-correcting and saying it’s the 2nd most thing he is focused on, “maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But he wants to win the Stanley Cup with the Oilers. That’s good news, right? He has a contract with the Oilers for 1 more season. And the big question has been: Does he extend? That’s where it’s the same old, same old – “Taking my time, going through it with, you know, obviously my family, my agent, everybody involved,” Connor McDavid said. “So we’re going through it slowly.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that was the tune from Ryan Rishaug, too, the TSN Edmonton Bureau Reporter. In his tweet earlier, he clarified that the money thing hasn’t been an issue: “On the McDavid contract, there hasn’t been a back and forth with dollars and term to this point between the two sides.” In fact, both parties are still doing surface-level talks. “After taking some time to regroup after the season, McDavid and agent Judd Moldaver of Wassermann are working through what the options are and what the ask will look like. No firm timeline on this, and expect dialogue to continue.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Well, this actually doesn’t clear up anything, despite McDavid addressing the renewal scenario. And that gives rise to newer and headline-worthy rumors.

What the rumor mills have been churning regarding Connor McDavid

The 28-year-old has stayed true to his word. He has been enjoying the whole off-season, having attended the wedding of star teammate Leon Draisaitl. The 3-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner has been taking his time, and as Oilers GM Bob Bowman said in July, “He’s earned the right for us to be respectful of his time… Timing-wise, Connor is going to drive that process.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But meanwhile, rumors have been flying about what the deal could be. Does he stay, would he leave? Well, most senior reporters are leaning towards a Connor McDavid renewal. And the debate has been about the contract length and AAV. That’s where the outrageous numbers are being mentioned. 15, 16, even 17-17.5 million dollars AAV is being thrown out like it’s nothing. Frank Seravalli swears by a 4-year, $16-17.5 million a year contract renewal.

Daily Faceoff’s Jason Gregor predicted a five-year deal AAV in the $15.5-$16 million bracket. Either way, most feel McDavid will be offered a contract that will make him the highest-paid player in the NHL. Leaving Edmonton isn’t the primary concern. But it sure is fun to ponder. Like when 2 Boston Bruins fans were considering the wild chance that McDavid joins the Bruins, they had only one takeaway from the blockbuster move – Boston becomes a sure Stanley Cup champion immediately. That’s how good Connor McDavid is. That’s the clout the Oilers captain has.