Connor McDavid Contract Delays Put Edmonton Oilers in Danger Ahead of NHL Season

“I have every intention to win in Edmonton. That’s my only focus,” said Connor McDavid in August while at national camp. Case closed, end of the saga, time for Oilers fans to celebrate right? Not quite, because McDavid sent some mixed signals in that presser, also admitting, “I’d say all options are on the table, really,” as well as “If I feel that there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem.” So yes, the uncertainty about his future continues.

There is a big ‘but’ in the narrative because of all the factors in play. And the fact that it’s been almost three months since the 2024-25 season ended, and yet the McDavid camp and the Oilers haven’t made progress in their contract talks, fueling the speculation. At least that’s how TSN analysts are seeing it.

In the OverDrive segment uploaded to YouTube on September 2, Jeff O’Neill was asking really good questions about McDavid’s comments. “It’s a weird statement or thought process to say, ‘I want to be sure that this team could be set up to win for years to come.’ I don’t even really know what that means.” O’Neill’s point is that the Oilers have gone to the last 2 Stanley Cup Finals. To expect them to keep doing it for 3-4 more years is impractical, especially with other teams constantly evolving and reinventing themselves too.

And with Connor McDavid rumored to be settling for a $16-17 million AAV (after renewal), it doesn’t make team building easy. As the TSN analyst said. “Like, what has to happen for the team makeup for him to say, ‘Oh, okay. Now I like it. Now I like it for the next six years, and now I’ll commit to signing.’ Whether it be short-term or long-term.” No, Jeff O’Neill is smelling something fishy, especially with McDavid confirming they haven’t even started talks, despite him being in the final year of his contract.

The hockey world is churning rumors left and right. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman and many other trusted reporters have backed McDavid to renew. But what does O’Neil think? “There’s so many different layers to it. It’s got a weird vibe to it. There’s no contact, they’re not talking. Yes, they could come up and get something done, right?” Well, the former NHL forward has seen something like this before and it doesn’t bode well for the Oilers faithful.

“This is the same thing that happened with (John) Tavares,” O’Neill went on. “This is how it started out, where it’s like, ‘No, we’ll see. It’s business, you know, I’m going to take my time with this.’ And then the next thing you know, it was January, and it was like, ‘Ah, it’s business, you know. This is between my agent and the team.’ And then three or four months later, he signed in Toronto.” Finishing remarks from the TSN analyst? “So, if I’m an Edmonton Oiler fan, this has got my attention. There’s no question.”

Tavares was as important for the Islanders as McDavid is for the Oilers. And O’Neill is right; it was a high-profile UFA signing after months of waiting and speculation, and letting things drag on in the final year. Eventually, the Islander’s 2009 first overall pick left after his 7-year contract came to an end. Like McDavid, even Tavares had endured playoff setbacks in his last 2 seasons with the Islanders.

The other analyst in the segment, Jamie McLennan, also brought up how generic and scripted Connor McDavid’s recent statements were when he said winning with the Oilers is one of the key things on his mind. At the end of the day, the Oilers center still hasn’t put pen to paper. So, we ask the big question again? Will Connor McDavid at all renew with the Oilers? Well, see what this TNT commentator has to say.

One TNT commentator also thinks the Connor McDavid situation is all on the Oilers

The Oilers fans so want to believe the McDavid-Oilers bonhomie is forever. Or at least until they win the Stanley Cup. Well, Ryan Whitney, the co-host of the Spittin’ Chiclets, totally believes McDavid’s words that the contract talks will start. He is going for at least a 3-year extension, as he brought up the Connor contract situation in his latest Spittin’ Chiclets episode on September 2. Even Paul Bissonette thinks there is going to be an extension. But it won’t be a happy ending.

The Canadian TNT commentator thinks it will be the last straw for the 3-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner. Bissonnette doesn’t think McDavid will win a Stanley Cup with the Oilers, and the Oilers center will leave for greener pastures. “Bye-bye. I’ve done my time here. You guys can’t put a winning team around me,” Bissonette said, voicing what he thinks Connor McDavid may be thinking. “You guys have fumbled it f***ing how many times? I still don’t have a goalie.”

The problems are endless, as per the TNT analyst. Their core team is being broken up too much, with overpaid defensemen who aren’t good enough, which in turn stops them from getting the right, quality players into the roster. There are just too many problems to plug, and the Oilers don’t look like they will be able to figure it all out. And Connor McDavid will have to prioritize his Stanley Cup ambitions. Because a player like him deserves a Stanley Cup.