Connor McDavid Erases Florida Panthers Sam Reinhart Rivalry for Winter Olympics 2026

Connor McDavid and Sam Reinhart have developed quite the rivalry, shaped by the high-stakes drama of back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals. The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers have had some intense matchups, showcasing both fierce competition and a level of respect for each other, all while aiming for that coveted championship title. Even though Reinhart’s Panthers have won both times, the emotional impact of these series, especially the recent loss, might have left a lasting personal divide.

So, there was this moment when Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov was doing an Instagram Live, and someone popped the question about Oilers captain Connor McDavid. Just when Barkov was about to speak, Sam Reinhart cut in and said, “Shut the f*ck up!” It’s interesting to see how things had shifted since Reinhart was praising McDavid just a few months ago when they were both on Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Even with all the intense feelings from their recent clashes, both players have quickly shifted from being fierce rivals to crucial teammates, coming together under the Maple Leaf as they gear up for Canada’s 2026 Olympic journey. This change really shows how special international competition is, where national pride takes the front seat over club loyalties and what happened in recent playoffs. When it comes to chasing that Olympic gold medal, all rivalries fade away, turning competitors into teammates who support each other like brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Recently, McDavid eloquently captured this transcendent feeling during Canada’s National Men’s Team presser, explaining how the Olympic environment fosters a unity far beyond any NHL team. “I think even just this week, you know, being here with the women’s team, the para team, um, you just get the feeling of being part of something that’s bigger than, you know, just your club team, you know, just being the part of the Oilers, or Pittsburgh (Sidney Crosby) or Florida (Sam Reinhart), you know. It’s so much bigger than that, you know, it unites the country, obviously, you talk about it,” said the Oilers captain.

For McDavid, this experience goes beyond just hockey; it’s about bringing the country together and being part of the highest level of sport. This feeling easily overshadows any lingering rivalry with Reinhart or other NHL stars.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McDavid further emphasized the unparalleled challenge of international play, drawing from his experience at the 4 Nations Face-Off, stating, “I know for myself, you know, the hockey at the Four Nations was the fastest, tightest checking, most difficult hockey I’ve ever played, and never been a part of, so I can only imagine, you know, what it’s gonna be like at the Olympics in that next level, and that’s what ultimately everybody wants, you know, sport at the highest level and that’s what the Olympics is all about and that’ what we’re looking forward to being a part of.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Jun 9, 2025 Sunrise, Florida, USA Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid 97 controls the puck during the first period against the Florida Panthers in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250609_ams_na2_0042

In the end, McDavid’s view highlights something really important about Olympic sports: they have this amazing ability to break down even the fiercest rivalries for a bigger purpose. He really emphasizes that wearing the Canadian jersey means a lot more than just playing for any club team, whether it’s the Oilers for him, the Penguins for Sidney Crosby, or the Panthers for Sam Reinhart. It’s all about coming together as a nation and accomplishing something that goes beyond just supporting their individual teams.

Besides his responsibilities with the national team, there’s been quite a bit of chatter about McDavid lately. Yeah, it’s really about his contract. However, an insider has lately dismissed the fears of Oilers supporters.

Reassuring about the situation surrounding Connor McDavid

With Connor McDavid stepping into the last year of his eight-year, $100 million contract (around $12.5 million AAV), it’s no surprise that fans in Edmonton are feeling a bit anxious. Since July 1, which was the earliest he could sign an extension, there hasn’t been any formal agreement yet. This has led to some speculation and concern among Oilers fans. Even though McDavid has told his fans several times that he wants to stick with the Oilers, the worries still hang around since there’s no contract in place.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, even with all the growing concerns, veteran hockey insider Elliotte Friedman is telling fans to just take a break. He mentioned, “As long as he’s unsigned, it’s a massive story. At face value, I take McDavid at his word. He wants to win in Edmonton.”

Friedman seems to feel that the panic might be a little excessive. According to the NHL insider, McDavid is totally committed to his team and is all about winning. The insider totally understands, looking beyond all the chaos. It shows that someone like McDavid, with his talent and character, isn’t just playing mind games; he’s really considering what’s next for the team.