Connor McDavid Fails to Mirror 4 Nations Luck at Stanley Cup Finals Despite Sticking to Superstition

Well, Game 6 is over, and so is the Edmonton Oilers’ dream of avenging their loss. “For whatever reason, our group doesn’t like to make it easy on ourselves,” said team captain Connor McDavid ahead of Game 5. “We’ve put ourselves in another difficult spot. It’s our job to work our way out of it, and I would expect that tomorrow,” added the Canadian hockey icon. Unfortunately, they made things a little too tough.

The Florida Panthers dominated Game 6 from start to finish, preventing the Oilers from even stringing passes together, as Sam Reinhart snuffed out their chances with not one, not two, not even a hat-trick, but four goals. However, Connor McDavid may have thought sticking to a superstition might bring them some luck ahead of the game, and he pulled out something from the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“Connor wearing the same outfit today as he did at the Four Nations finals, it could mean nothing, or it could mean something,” posted X-user @shan_savvy. She wrote it while sharing the official Oilers post, showing Connor McDavid wearing the same suit and tie he wore ahead of the 4 Nations Finals. Unfortunately, this time, McDavid didn’t get the chance to show his overtime heroics and score the winning goal, as the Panthers demolished the Oilers in regulation.

This story is developing…