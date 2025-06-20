Connor McDavid Might Break NHL’s Record With Oilers, Says Reporter

With the Edmonton Oilers’ bid to avenge their 2024 Stanley Cup final loss coming to a depressing end, all eyes are now on their superstars. With the cap-strapped team needing to retain multiple high-profile players, everyone is worried about what it will take to renew Connor McDavid’s contract. Unfortunately, the team captain has poured water on those who wanted to see a quick resolution.

“It’s only been a couple of days since the season ended; I’m going to take some time to regroup,” McDavid said on Thursday regarding his contract extension. “I’m going to talk to my agent a little bit and family and all that, and make some decisions whenever that time comes. But there’s no rush on anything like that,” he added as per an NHL.com report. However, NHL reporter Jason Gregor believes the delay isn’t something to worry about.

“My thoughts on McDavid’s next contract. I wouldn’t fret about him not signing right away. Draisaitl didn’t sign until September 3rd,” the Jason Gregor Show host wrote on X. While the NHL forward did take his sweet time, in September 2024, he signed a historic 8-year, $112 million contract with a whopping $14 million AAV. Now, Gregor believes that McDavid will breach the $15 million milestone. “I expect McDavid will sign. I won’t be surprised to see a shorter term of around five years. AAV in $15.5-$16m range,” he wrote on X.

This story is developing…