Connor McDavid Overcomes Stanley Cup Barrier to Equal Another Wayne Gretzky Milestone

“We can’t be chasing games like we have been all series long, really. So I would expect a good start tonight,” Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said before Game 5, fully aware of the importance of setting the tone early in such a pivotal matchup. With the Stanley Cup Final series tied at 2-2, the stakes were higher than ever. McDavid entered the game carrying the hopes of his team and the city of Edmonton on his shoulders, determined to lead by example and tilt the momentum in the Oilers’ favor. What he didn’t know at that moment, however, was that Game 5 would mark a personal milestone — it was the night he would finally score his first goal of the 2024–25 Stanley Cup Final, a breakthrough that could prove to be a turning point in the series.

On June 14, OptaSTATS reported that following his assist in Game 4, Connor McDavid now has 149 points in his first 94 career playoff games. Only two players in NHL history — fellow Oilers icon Wayne Gretzky (68 games) and Mario Lemieux (86 games) — have reached 150 playoff points in fewer than 100 postseason appearances.

And guess what? After scoring a goal in Game 5, Connor McDavid now joins Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the fastest players in NHL history to reach 150 Stanley Cup Playoff points. It’s an incredible milestone and a remarkable achievement for any hockey player, cementing McDavid’s place among the all-time greats.

Wayne Gretzky had already praised Connor McDavid during his interview with Pat McAfee. He called Connor the best player in hockey. To elaborate, Gretzky said, “There’s no question he’s the best player in hockey. He’s an unselfish young man. He loves playing in Edmonton, he loves being the captain of the Oilers.” He also added, “He wants desperately to win a Stanley Cup—that’s all he wants. That’s what he cares about the most right now. He’s just been great for our game; he’s been great for the city of Edmonton.”

