Connor McDavid Remains Unfazed by Childhood Teammate Sam Bennett’s Play Amid Intense Stanley Cup Battle

“They’re both very familiar to me. There are no surprises. They both play hard.” That’s what Connor McDavid had to say about Panthers’ forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett just before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. But among the two, it’s Sam Bennett who shares a longer and personal history with McDavid—they’ve known each other since their school days. And now, with both players battling for hockey’s ultimate prize, McDavid hasn’t forgotten that one quality that stands out in Bennett. Infact, he shared an interesting insight about his longtime friend.

Before Game 3 hits the stage at the Panthers’ home court, the Oilers’ star players addressed the media in a pre-game press conference. When Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid took their seats, it didn’t take long for a familiar storyline to surface. McDavid was asked about his childhood teammate and longtime friend, Sam Bennett. Connecting the dots on McDavid’s relationship with Bennett with the holy grail of hockey on the line was too good an opportunity for reporters to pass up on.

“Connor, you’ve known Sam Bennett for a long time. Has he always been this much of a pest? And how do you make him less of one as a team?” The question drew a few laughs, but McDavid’s response was calm and direct, a composed reflection that portrayed Bennett not as a changed rival but as the same relentless competitor he has always been. The Oilers captain did not exaggerate or dismiss Bennett’s playing style. Instead, he spoke with the familiarity of someone who has witnessed it up close for years. In McDavid’s eyes, Sam Bennett was simply being Sam Bennett, just as he was back when they were kids sharing the ice.

He began, “Yeah, he’s always played with an edge. Ever since he was a little guy. So, you know, nothing that we haven’t seen before.” He went on to add, “But obviously he’s playing really well, you know, scoring goals. He’s a good player, and we got to figure him out. So, he’s not going anywhere. We’re not going anywhere.” That sense of familiarity goes back a long way. In 2009, both McDavid and Bennett were part of the York Simcoe Express team that competed in the prestigious Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. Even then, Bennett stood out as a player who had that edge.

The key trait that has long defined Bennett—his edginess. Right from his first statement, McDavid pointed to the gritty, hard-nosed style that Bennett has carried with him since childhood. That same edge was on full display in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, where the Panthers’ standout center made his presence felt with his trademark physicality, intensity, and proximity to the Oilers’ net.

Sam Bennett’s childhood trait becomes stronger in the SCF series

In Game 2 of the series, everything seemed to be going relatively smoothly for both sides. But just past the 12-minute mark in the second period, the intensity spiked when Sam Bennett was involved in a massive collision with Oilers defenseman, Mattias Ekholm. Bennett toppled on goaltender Stuart Skinner. The impact drew immediate attention, sparking reactions from both benches and the crowd. Following the collision, Bennett was assessed a minor two-minute penalty for goaltender interference, further underscoring his aggressive, high-energy style of play that often toes the line between fearless and risky.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/@sbennett_93

This moment is one proof that Sam Bennett hasn’t changed much over the years when it comes to bringing a nasty edge to his game when the situation demands it. It’s part of being a fierce competitor—playing with intensity, pushing limits, and doing whatever it takes to gain an advantage. However, that style often comes with consequences. Bennett invited considerable backlash after the officials rightly penalized him for goaltender interference. While such plays can shift momentum, they also highlight the fine line he walks between aggressive play and costly penalties.

Even more intimidating for the Oilers than the penalty itself was what Bennett said afterward in response to the backlash. When a reporter mentioned that fans from Alberta in particular weren’t happy with his presence in front of the net, Bennett defiantly replied, “That’s where I’m gonna be for the rest of the series.” His bold statement only added fuel to the fire, signaling that he’s not planning to back down anytime soon. With five games left on the board, it will be exciting to see whether Bennett continues to walk the line with aggressive play and potential penalties.

How does Connor McDavid plan to stop this childhood yeti? We’ll have to wait and watch.