Connor McDavid Returns to Hockey Without Edmonton Oilers Jersey Amid Transfer Rumors

“It’s only been a couple of days since the season ended; I’m going to take some time to regroup,” Connor McDavid said about extending his contract with the Edmonton Oilers. While McDavid won’t become a free agent until the end of the 2025-26 season, it’s obvious that the Oilers don’t want their captain to go anywhere near free agency. Yet, it’s been weeks since the Oilers lost their second Stanley Cup final against the Panthers, and negotiations remain on hold.

Although the former NHL MVP said he wouldn’t rush the decision and would speak to both his agent and family, another worrying development raised the stakes. Insider Chris Johnston has linked the Kings, Rangers, and Tampa Bay to McDavid. “Teams would be stupid not to plan for McDavid UFA, no matter how slim the chances,” Johnston said via SDPN.

“You don’t think Julien BriseBois (Tampa Bay GM) down in TB is looking at his long-term roster?” Johnston explained. However, Connor McDavid himself doesn’t seem to be putting too much thought into it right now. With the offseason in full swing, the Oilers’ star is playing in a less competitive setting. “Connor McDavid takes the ice at a beer league game in Newmarket, ON, tonight,” Bardown reported on X.

This story is developing…