Connor McDavid Rumors Fuel Boston Reporter To Make Bold Bruins Claim

“Any of the Original Six teams are probably feeling like they could be in that mix if they’re good enough.” The scramble that NHL Insider Chris Johnston was referring to was the battle for Connor McDavid’s signature. That is, if the Oilers captain becomes available. The Toronto Maple Leafs have been heavily linked to the Canadian center. So have been the Rangers. And now, it’s Boston’s turn.

Who wouldn’t want to have Connor McDavid on their roster? The Oilers center is not just a high-quality player; he is a magician on ice. When he moves the puck, it’s pure poetry in motion. Players like him come once in a generation. No wonder even the Bruins have their name linked. Well, most aren’t getting swayed by the rumor. But what if, what if, for a moment, we consider the rumors to be concrete? What if the Oilers captain ends up making the switch to Boston? Well, that’s exactly what two Boston reporters were discussing. And guess what one of them said?

It all unraveled in the Bruins Beat episode on August 1. Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan were discussing the Boston-McDavid rumor, and they were on the same page that it didn’t have much substance. But Marinofsky just played along and made the playful suggestion: “What if McDavid ended up with the Bruins?” Conor Ryan didn’t even need a second to think about the answer. “I mean, they’d win a cup. They would, yeah,” went the Boston.com journalist.

Outrageous claim, you think? Being too expectant of McDavid? Not even close if you ask Conor Ryan. “I mean, it’s the easiest cheat code.” And he even thinks the Oilers captain is playing at such a high level that he will be worth every penny. Ryan continued, “He’s so dominant that even with whatever the money’s going to be, and I even see it validated with a guy like (Leon) Draisaitl, right, who’s making, what, 14 million?”

The other half of the Oilers’ Super Duo, Draisaitl, signed an 8-year $112 million contract in 2024. And it is rumored that Connor McDavid would also be asking for around the same amount of AAV. The Bruins Beat host is absolutely mesmerized by the influence McDavid has right now. “I think McDavid is so dominant now that he’s kind of like LeBron during his prime, right? Where, like just him alone, you’re going to be in the third round if not in the final.” And Marinofsky couldn’t help but agree.

Nobody who watches hockey would deny the exceptional quality that Connor McDavid brings to the ice. And that’s why the whole league is closely monitoring his situation as the Oilers try to get the chapter to a close.

Connor McDavid has got the whole NHL on alert

Since the Oilers ended the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals on a whimper on June 17, there have been talks about whether the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy winner would stay with the Pacific Division franchise. It’s his 9th season at Alberta with an infamous record now. He has scored 90 points in each of the 9 seasons but still has zero Stanley Cups to show for it. And the fact that he stalled the contract talks also added fuel to the fire.

The objective is clear. “Winning is the most important thing,” McDavid said to the reporters after the season ended. “If I feel there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem.” How the Oilers set up their roster will dictate whether McDavid decides to stay or not. Because no matter how good he is, or Leon Draisaitl is, two players don’t make a team a winner.

That’s why so many teams are in the picture. Even Tampa Bay, the Florida Panthers’ biggest rivals. However, the latest developments suggest the Oilers captain may just renew with the team in the coming weeks. Radio analyst Bob Stauffer was sure McDavid would re-sign. The speculations are that it would be a shorter contract, around 4-5 years, but with a huge AAV value in the range of $15.5-$16 million, an NHL record.

But as long as no official agreement takes place, Connor McDavid is still an NHL icon who has only 1 year left on his contract. And any team has a chance if they have a good enough pitch.