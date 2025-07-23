Connor McDavid’s Look-Alike Brother’s Wedding Turns Head

It’s bad enough having a sibling who your parents like a little better; what about one that the world adores? Celebrity siblings have a tough time of it, that’s for certain, often getting compared to their more well-known counterparts and never fully getting a share of the limelight. There are probably some benefits to having a famous brother or sister, no doubt, but it must get difficult at times, pushing you to just really develop a strong funny bone to get through some of the things fans do, as might be the case for Connor McDavid’s brother, Cameron.

The Oilers’ captain has found himself in the news a lot recently, and not necessarily for the best of reasons (second consecutive time losing to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup finals and then not necessarily leaving everyone in awe at a recent Beer League game); however, McDavid has now found himself back in the public eye and for a completely unexpected reason. A mistaken second marriage!

This past weekend, Connor McDavid’s brother, Cameron McDavid, tied the knot with his Sarah Nanacsik at a beautiful ceremony, glimpses of which Connor McDavid’s own wife, Lauren Kyle, whom he married in August last year, shared to her Instagram page.

via Imago Image via Instagram/Cameron McDavid

Fans, however, were quick to pick up on the similarities between Cameron and Connor, some even congratulating Lauren and Connor as if it were their wedding. So, definitely, one of the drawbacks of having a famous celebrity sibling who, in turn, looks like you, is having to share the limelight even on your own wedding day!

The internet couldn’t hold themselves back from commenting on the uncanny similarity on Connor McDavid’s brother Cameron’s wedding day

As always, there is that one fan that states the obvious, seemingly beginning the discussion by saying what was on everyone’s minds, “Connor and his bro look so much alike!!!” this one fan wrote ahead of a barrage of comments that riffed on the same observation.

What followed was, predictably, a series of jokes, such as “McDavid’s brother looks more like McDavid than McDavid” and “Connor’s twin got married nice…” What is glaringly true, though, at least in the reel that was shared to Lauren Kyle’s Instagram page, is the similarity between the brothers. Perhaps it has to do with facial hair, but it is seriously hard to tell these two apart, so much so that other fans still believed Lauren was celebrating her very own wedding to Connor! Clearly, no one was paying much attention to the bride in the photos.

Though Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle tied the knot last August in a grand ceremony in the forests of Ontario, photos of which were already sold to Vogue magazine, fans assumed this to be Lauren’s big day, with one writing, “Congratulations, beautiful,” seemingly addressed to Lauren.

Still, there is always that one fan, the black sheep, who gets the context completely wrong, seemingly transcending logic altogether and creating a brand new narrative, and in this case, it was the fan who wrote, under the clips of Cameron McDavid and Sarah Nanacsik big day, “Awww Happy Birthday Love you 2 living your best life!!! Miss you!” seemingly referring to Lauren Kyle and Connor McDavid, and considering Lauren, who has a large social media presence, had previously shared photos of her now sister-in-law’s bridal shower, this comment was totally out of nowhere!

So, there you have it, yet another point to add to the list of drawbacks of having a famous sibling!