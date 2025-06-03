Connor McDavid Takes Break From Stanley Cup Prep to Support Wife Lauren Kyle’s New Business Venture

Being a sportsman’s support system is not an ordinary feat. Some do it from the stands, while some aim to create a profound impact through that fame. But as partners, these ladies also know how to run a business and be successful entrepreneurs. A similar figure has lately emerged in the NHL space – Lauren Kyle. You may know her as the wife of Edmonton Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid. While the latter prepares to lead his team in the Stanley Cup Final this week against the Florida Panthers. But guess what? Before the finals, McDavid had a bigger task at hand: to cheer for his wife’s professional endeavors.

For the uninitiated, Lauren Kyle is an interior designer and lifestyle creator. In fact, she’s even got her own, Kyle & Co Design Studio, which “offers full-scope design services in the residential, commercial and hospitality spaces,” as per the official website’s description. But now, it’s time for Kyle’s new alternate business venture in Edmonton – Trove Living. Going by the official description, it’s “a furniture showroom in Edmonton, Alberta”, founded by Kyle and artist Brittany Schulz.

Talking more of her latest venture, Kyle’s newly launched showroom will offer “a carefully curated selection of exclusive furniture and accessories, bringing together craftsmanship, timeless design, and intentional living.” Trove Living’s official IG account shared a string of photos from inside the showroom. The caption read, “A beautiful beginning. Our friends and family event was filled with joy, laughter, and a whole lot of love. Thank you to everyone who came by to celebrate this special moment with us at Bar Trove and Trove Living.” Ofcourse, NHL ‘s Connor McDavid was in attendance to celebrate her new professional accomplishment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @trovelivingca Expand Post

Kyle has been one of the more popular WAGs whose online presence has rapidly grown lately. Thanks to her NHL connection, courtesy of husband McDavid, her business ventures have also made a solid impact. Judy Liao, who teaches sociology of sport and gender studies at the University of Alberta, notes that “The resurgence of WAGs is really because of social media.” reported TSN on June 1. “Social media is a really important place to construct and show people themselves as a person, not just a profession,”

Cheri Bradish of Future Sport of Lab also echoed similar sentiments. “Social media has really created opportunities, and it’s not surprising,” he said. Admiring Lauren’s active social media involvement, he added, “She’s a part of this whole community and whole industry of influencers.”

While social media is playing its part, what’s even more amazing to see is Kyle’s husband McDavid being on her side, as she continues to scale to new professional heights. However, it’s not just him who cheers for her goals. Even Lauren’s shown her enthusiasm, for McDavid’s accomplishments on the rink. How?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lauren Kyle’s special two-word reaction to Connor McDavid’s NHL victory

Nothing comes close to the feeling of entering the Stanley Cup Final. And that feeling becomes even special when your family joins the celebration. Something similar happened following Connor McDavid’s team Edmonton Oilers’ emphatic win over the Dallas Stars last month. It wasn’t just a regular win – but one that secured Oilers’ spot in the big finale of this year’s Stanley Cup Final.

In the match, Oilers defeated Stars 6-3. And guess what? It didn’t take long for Lauren Kyle to share her reaction on social media. So what did she do? In an IG story, dated May 30, she was seen celebrating the occasion and simply wrote “Finals Baby!!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coming back to McDavid, his performance in the NHL playoffs has been stupendous. He provided a solid assist on teammate Corey Perry’s decisive goal against Stars. Then he shined again with a goal in the second period, proving why he’s been a three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner and five-time Art Ross Trophy recipient. Ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, hardcore Oilers fans hope to see the best of McDavid’s game while he’s already the best.

Moreover, a lot of eyes will be on wife Kyle, too. It will be intriguing to see how she ends up celebrating if the Edmonton Oilers clinch the Final against Panthers.