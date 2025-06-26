Connor McDavid’s Wife Reveals Ex-Oilers Star’s Role in Their Love Story

“She comes up with an idea and just gets after it. So many people just don’t follow through, and I think that’s what separates her.” Connor McDavid praised his wife, Lauren Kyle, when she was starting her new venture in the first week of June 2025. She has been by McDavid’s side for all five of his scoring titles and his three Hart Trophies as NHL MVP (2017, 2021, 2023). Connor and Lauren tied the knot on July 27, 2024. And the success of their love story can be attributed to this ex-Oiler.

In a recent interaction with Forbes, Lauren recalled the many contributors in her life who helped her connect with the now Oilers superstar. Her cousin (and his teammate) Luke Gazdic introduced the two in 2016. She started talking about her and Connor’s meeting in a unique way, where Connor’s collarbone injury positively helped them. Who would’ve thought, right?

Before they met for the first time, McDavid was going through a rough patch with his injury in the 2015-16 season. But while he was out of action and going through rehab, McDavid’s then-teammate Luke Gazdic happened to be dating Kyle’s cousin. Luke Gazdic was a 2007 NHL draft pick for the Dallas Stars. And two years before the Oilers picked Connor, Gazdic was acquired by Edmonton.

Lauren Kyle described Luke Gazdic as being the main reason behind her first meeting with Connor McDavid, she explained in her own style. She recalled, “One night on FaceTime, Connor was in the background and was like, ‘Do you have anyone you can set me up with?’ She’s like, ‘Oh, my cousin. You might really like her.’ They set us up on, I would say, a blind-ish date in Toronto, and that’s how we met.” Their bond with each other progressed a lot since then.

Lauren Kyle continued, “We had gone on a dinner date. We saw each other the next day, and then the timing worked out that he was rehabbing in Edmonton and I had a break from school, so I was like, ‘I’ll come visit you.’” She also added that a strong factor in their relationship was the familiarity: “After our first date, it felt like we had known each other for 10 years.” Per Reports, Kyle made the move from Toronto to Edmonton after finishing school in 2019 and launched Kyle & Co. soon after.

And it’s been 10 years since they have been together. It would be quite an injustice to Lauren that the world knows her as just the Connor McDavid’s wife. Yet, there are lesser known yet very successful facets of Lauren Kyle. She has a strong knowledge of entrepreneurship and building new businesses. To corroborate this, she recently dabbled into a new business venture.

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle’s new business venture

Before the Stanley Cup kicked off, Connor McDavid and his wife had decided to start a new business. The opening event of the new venture happened on June 6, just two days before game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals. While McDavid was preparing to hit the ice, his wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, was preparing for a major life moment of her own. She shared an IG post while announcing the big news. Classic McDavid style, Connor made time to cheer for his wife and made it known as well.

“EXTRA EXTRA read all about it on June 6th! Trove Living & Bar Trove officially opens its doors on June 6!” That’s all her IG post had. Going by the official description, it’s “a furniture showroom in Edmonton, Alberta”, founded by Kyle and artist Brittany Schulz. To elaborate more on Kyle’s new venture, it aims to provide carefully curated selection of exclusive furniture and accessories, bringing together craftsmanship, timeless design, and intentional living, as per official information.

Trove Living officially announced the news, posting pictures with a caption, “A beautiful beginning. Our friends and family event was filled with joy, laughter, and a whole lot of love. Thank you to everyone who came by to celebrate this special moment with us at Bar Trove and Trove Living.” As Lauren Kyle is an interior designer and lifestyle creator, she also owns Kyle & Co Design Studio, which offers full-scope design services in the residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces, per their official website’s About Us page.

