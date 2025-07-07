Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers Future Gains Honest Opinion by NHL Analyst

The offseason dust is finally settling down on the NHL. However, there’s one storm that’s still raging on one side of things, and that is what Connor McDavid‘s future might look like. The Oilers’ captain posted 33 points in 22 postseason games, assuring his skills shone through despite Edmonton’s miserable loss to the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals for a second consecutive year. But will the star forward return to help the team bounce back? That is the question on everyone’s minds right now.

McDavid, the Edmonton captain, still has one year left in his 8-year contract with the team. On July 1, 2026, the Oilers’ #97 will become an unrestricted free agent, making him up for grabs for any NHL franchise. However, considering how the 28-year-old fell achingly short of lifting the Stanley Cup twice in a row, many are already speculating whether Connor could try his luck elsewhere immediately. McDavid claiming that he’s in “no rush” to make a decision right now about his future only fueled the fires. But one NHL insider seems to be sure such a debate shouldn’t even be on the table.

While appearing in a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman claimed that fans should give speculations about Connor McDavid leaving Edmonton a rest. In a YouTube upload by Sportsnet from July 6, the NHL expert noted that, as far as he understands the business, the forward might be sticking around, at least for the next season, before deciding to find himself a new camp.

“I think I’ve been around long enough to know when there’s fear of losing someone, I don’t feel that here. I just don’t,” Friedman told Kyle Bukauskas, the podcast’s co-host. To put his point across, Elliotte mentioned how the Oilers dealt with Leon Draisaitl’s contract extension last year. “I think at the end of the day, they realized Draisaitl was extremely important. Don’t fight him too much. Get it done. I think there’ll be no fight at all with McDavid,” the hockey expert said.

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Jun 17, 2025 Sunrise, Florida, USA Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola 77 deflects the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid 97 during the third period in game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.

And with that, Friedman stated that not only did he think that Connor McDavid would play for another season with the Oilers, but the forward could even decide to extend his stay for another run with the Western Conference heavyweights. “This is not one I’m worried about. I I’m not I I think he extends. I just don’t know what the term of that is going to be,” Friedman made it clear that Edmonton wouldn’t want to cut ties with one of its best players just yet.

Well, truth be told, his confidence isn’t misplaced, either. In all of the past five years, McDavid finished the regular season with 100+ points to his name, making the star one of the most consistent and productive players of his generation. And yet, the defeat to the Panthers at the Cup finals remained too big a weight to just ignore. McDavid was so good in the playoffs that even the Cats’ Matthew Tkachuk couldn’t help but laud his peer after the Miami team won the ultimate hockey trophy last month.

So, what are the cards that are already out?

Right after the NHL season ended last month, Jason Gregor claimed that McDavid’s new contract could potentially break the NHL record for being the highest-ever AAV in history. Gregor went on X to posit that the forward could get an offer of a $15million annual salary, breaking Leon Draisaitl’s $14million AAV. However, any confirmations regarding the rumor have yet to arrive.

Source: Instagram/Edmonton Oilers

On the other hand, since joining the Oilers in 2014, McDavid has become not only a crucial centerpiece to the team’s offensive line but also an integral part of Edmonton’s community. His involvement in various charitable projects has made Connor a beloved face. This year, too, McDavid helped to bring a $266million+ investment to the city, ensuring that new jobs were created and the businesses expanded to reach their maximum potential.

Moreover, McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, also has her businesses based out of Edmonton. Naturally, before deciding to pack up from the Canadian metropolis, the hockey star and his family will need to sort out the details so that Kyle’s ventures don’t get affected because of his decision not to renew his contract with the Oilers.

So, how do you think things are going to pan out? Do you think Friedman and Gregor are on the right track about the Oilers whipping out a desperate deal to retain their star forward? Or will McDavid make the speculation come true to lace up under a new banner when his UFA coms into effect in July 2026? Tell us your thoughts in a comment!