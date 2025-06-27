Connor McDavid’s Heartfelt Tribute for Wife Gets Hijacked by Fans Making Demands

“We kept f—— trying the same thing over and over and just banging our heads against the wall. Credit to them. They played well.” A frustrated Connor McDavid said this after the Edmonton Oilers lost the Stanley Cup to the Panthers for the second year in a row. Imagine standing on the ice rink with teary eyes on the final day, even after giving it your all. That’s McDavid, who fell just short of forcing the 2024–25 Stanley Cup Final into a Game 7. Success turned its back on Edmonton once again. But life goes on, and no matter what happened in the finals, the Oilers captain has earned his time off. His fans, however, refuse to give him that break.

So, what happened was, it was Lauren Kyle and Laur’s birthday on June 26. Laur is McDavid and Lauren’s furry family member. On this beautiful occasion of the birthdays of McDavid’s favorite duo, he posted pictures of both on Instagram. The caption of the post goes like, “Happy Birthday, Laur! You too, Lenny, love you both so much ❤ ️.” The Edmonton Oilers, too, joined in on the celebrations as they posted “👏👏👏” in the comments section. But a section of his fans couldn’t care less. Their priorities lie elsewhere.

First of all, a die-hard McDavid fan didn’t even bother to wish his wife and dog on birthday. All they said was: “Please stay in Edmonton and win us a cup.” Since Connor entered the Oilers organization, the franchise has only missed the playoffs four times. In fact, in the past five years, the Edmonton team has made it to the postseason every year.

Another fan also chimed in to say, “Please re-sign McDavid, Job not finished.” Connor has ended his $100,000,000, 8-year contract with the Oilers, which he signed in 2018, and is yet to sign an extension.

One netizen, however, took issue with the community’s behavior. “Poor guy makes a post about his wife and dog, and y’all bombard him with hockey comments. 😭 Let him live,” they wrote. Lauren Kyle, wife of McDavid, turned 29 on June 26, 2025. Another fan also commented, “Happy Duo Birthday L&L McDavid! To joy, laughter, biscuits, and cakes.”

But even after that fan’s comment, another fan still made a request, saying, “Edmonton looks good on you. I’d say for at least nine years.” Fans really want Connor McDavid to stay with the Edmonton Oilers for another eight or nine years. But if you see other comments on that post, people are guessing that he will land with the Toronto Maple Leafs during free agency. Let’s see what happens.