Connor McDavid’s Hunt for Stanley Cup Might Take Him Unusual NHL Free Agent Route

Connor McDavid has now gone through not just one, but two back-to-back heartbreaks in the Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Florida Panthers each time. In the 2024 finals, the Oilers came up just short in seven games, but McDavid really sparkled and took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP—making him only the sixth player to achieve that on a losing team. This year’s rematch wrapped up with a 5-1 defeat in Game 6, marking a second consecutive Finals loss.

“I lost to a very good team. Nobody quit, nobody threw the towel in, and they’re a heck of a team, you know? Stanley Cup back-to-back champions for a reason. They tilted the rink; they were able to kind of stay on top of us all over the place. Um, never really able to generate any momentum up the ice. You know we kept trying the same thing over and over again… just banging our heads against the wall,” the Oilers captain said after Game 6.

Edmonton’s superstar was the top scorer in the postseason with 33 points, right there with teammate Leon Draisaitl. However, he found it tough to get going against the Panthers, who really brought the pressure with their strong forecheck and smart play. So, about his contract, Connor McDavid is heading into the last year of his current deal, which has a $12.5 million cap hit. He’s also in line for a big extension next summer. The franchise is feeling the heat. If they can’t get McDavid to sign a long-term deal, there’s a lot of chatter around the league that he might look for an offer sheet or explore other options, which could remind fans of Wayne Gretzky leaving Edmonton.

With all the buzz going around, NHL Rumour Report’s X post shared some insights from insider Chris Johnston regarding McDavid’s future in the league. He mentioned, “I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re looking at a short term deal [re Connor McDavid]; it keeps his options open, it continues to apply pressure to the organization to be a contender.”

Making this kind of move would keep Connor McDavid’s options open, giving him the chance to rethink things later on. At the same time, it would really put the heat on Edmonton’s front office to keep putting together a team that can compete for a championship.

Since his current contract with a $12.5 million average annual value is coming to an end, a deal that lasts around four to five years could offer a nice mix of security and leverage. But another reporter also predicted a similar outcome for McDavid.

Connor McDavid’s NHL future can take many turns

With the Oilers’ season ending in yet another Stanley Cup letdown, all eyes quickly shifted to Connor McDavid and his upcoming contract talks. NHL reporter Jason Gregor shared on X that even though McDavid might hold off on signing a new extension, fans shouldn’t be concerned. He compared it to Leon Draisaitl, who took until September 3, 2024, to wrap up his deal, implying that a similar timeline doesn’t mean there’s anything shady going on in the negotiations.

Gregor also mentioned that McDavid might go for a shorter-term extension, likely around five years, with an average annual value somewhere between $15.5 and $16 million. It looks like this estimate, considering McDavid’s current $12.5 million AAV and his incredible playoff performance, suggests that Edmonton might be getting ready to put forward a record-setting deal.

They’re likely aiming for something that strikes a good balance between financial commitment and keeping their roster flexible. But whatever it will be, only time will reveal McDavid’s future in the league.