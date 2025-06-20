Connor McDavid’s Oilers Future Might Depend on Wife’s Big Investment

“I don’t think people thought we were gonna make it this far,” said Connor McDavid after the Oilers became back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals losers. But being the team captain he is, the Edmonton forward is already looking ahead to turning things around for the better. But many fans have their speculations about whether the Stanley Cup will come McDavid’s way while he’s still in the Oilers’ jersey. Well, maybe the hockey star’s wife could help with the possible answer!

The Edmonton captain’s wife, Lauren Kyle, is one of the staunchest fans of the Oilers if there ever was one. And along with her love for hockey, Kyle is also an established businesswoman who has her fingers dipped in multiple pies. And that could be what helps McDavid make his decision about his hockey future.

TSN Edmonton Bureau Reporter Ryan Rishaug took to X on June 19 to share his own opinion on Connor McDavid’s chances of staying back at Edmonton for the years to come. With the forward entering the final year of his eight-year contract in the 2025-26 season, fans can’t wait to know for sure if the latest Stanley Cup heartbreak would prompt the 28-year-old to opt to find himself a new camp. Rishaug, on the other hand, claims that Lauren’s activities being based in Edmonton could have an impact on the decision.

“His wife Lauren is putting down business roots as they embrace Edmonton together,” the TSN reporter’s social media update clarifies that Kyle’s business ventures have already made them a part of the Edmonton community. He also underscored that for McDavid, the priority list seems to be already laid out. “Winning is the #1 consideration for McDavid. Understanding what the plan is moving forward will be key as talks get under way,” Rishaug wrote in a previous tweet on the thread.

The matter of Kyle’s involvement becomes critical when you know that McDavid is on the line for signing his extension on July 1. However, the star also noted that he isn’t in any rush to put pen to paper just yet. “Winning would be at the top of the list. It’s the most important thing. If I feel that there’s a good window to win here, over and over again, then signing is no problem. I’m sure we’ll get into it over the course of the next couple of weeks, but I’m not in a rush to make any decision, so I don’t think that there needs to be any timeline,” the hockey center told reporters on Tuesday.

But then again, Connor refusing to set a timeline right now might also be because deep in his heart, he probably already knows that staying in Edmonton is the only logical option right now. After all, his wife does have a lot of commitments in the city currently. From her fashion brand, Kyle & Co. Design, to her upcoming small-bites restaurant, Bar Trove, in downtown Edmonton, Kyle is involved in an array of things.

And McDavid loves to support his wife’s ventures with all his heart. Not only that, but he also couldn’t be prouder of Lauren’s entrepreneurial mentality. “Vision is one thing. Kyle’s gift is making it come to life. She comes up with an idea and just gets after it… So many people just don’t follow through, and I think that’s what separates her,” the hockey celebrity said about his wife’s business operations.

But whether McDavid decides to stay back in the Canadian city for his own reasons or to continue his support for Kyle’s businesses, one thing is for sure: the Oilers and Connor McDavid are a match made in heavenly ice.

Connor McDavid is a treasure trove that keeps on giving

Ever since the center forward arrived in the Oilers’ locker room, he has established himself as a highly effective centerpiece to Edmonton’s success. McDavid finished the 2024-25 regular season with a solid 100 points in 67 games (26 goals, 74 assists). And with that, he touched the 100-point mark for the fifth consecutive season, and for the eighth time in his NHL career. In the postseason, too, he was incredible with the hockey stick (33 points in 22 playoff games). With that, McDavid became only the fourth player ever to achieve this feat.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Edmonton Oilers

No wonder the Oilers fans, despite the gutting end to their playoff campaign, would love to see the captain continue his stay. And Lauren, too, firmly believes that the Edmonton team is capable of taking the fight to even its fiercest opponents. After the Panthers posted a thunderous win in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals this year, Kyle took to social media to take a sly dig at both the Cats and Brad Marchand (who is often referred to as “The Rat).

But then again, being handed a loss by the same team in two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals is a blow that would make your lungs feel windless. But on the other hand, there have been plenty of examples of sports stars grinding with a limping squad for years before seeing any success, and the Oilers are anything but a limping team. So does that, combined with Kyle’s activities in the city, make it a pretty easy choice for McDavid to call Edmonton his home for the foreseeable future? Tell us your thoughts in a comment!