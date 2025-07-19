Connor McDavid’s Unclear NHL Future Leads Edmonton Veteran to Ease Oilers Fans’ Worries

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid has only one season left with the team before becoming an unrestricted free agent. While that might sound like a lot of time, the back-to-back Western Conference champions would really like to lock down, arguably, the most valuable player on their roster as soon as they can. Oiler’s president, Jeff Jackson, made that pretty clear.

“He’s everything to this organization,” Jackson told NHL.com. However, McDavid’s indecision about extending his contract after losing his second Stanley Cup final in two years has sparked some serious concern. A statement like “Ultimately, I still need to do what’s best for me and my family” has only amplified that concern. However, veteran Oilers reporter Gene Principe isn’t worried.

Appearing on the 573rd episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Principe reminded the fans of something Connor McDavid said. “You know, one of the great questions that he answered was a message to the fans and he spoke of how difficult it’s been, but how enjoyable it’s been. And he said, you know? Stick with us because for all of us, it’s going to pay off,” said the journalist.

While the NHL icon didn’t use those exact words, Gene Principe explained that’s what McDavid implied. “To me, that was, ‘I’m saying to you and to everybody, stick with it. We got this. We’re going to get this,'” he added. While he didn’t claim that the 28-year-old would sign an eight-year contract, the journalist doesn’t expect McDavid to leave the Oilers.

Gene Principe wasn’t technically wrong. Connor McDavid didn’t definitively say he’s about to renew his NHL contract with the Oilers. Yet, the former Hart Memorial Trophy winner didn’t say he’ll leave either. Instead, the McDavid simply said he’ll need some more time. What more? He also spoke about having “unfinished business” with the Panthers as an Oiler. This is why Edmonton isn’t scrambling to secure its star player just yet.

The Oilers are honoring Connor McDavid’s wishes

One of the reasons why the Canadian hockey icon didn’t want to make a definitive comment could be due to timing. It had barely been a couple of days since the Oilers lost yet another Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers when reporters asked McDavid about his contract extension. And even before saying anything concerning, the hockey center said he’ll need time.

“I’m going to take some time to regroup,” said Connor McDavid, implying that he was still reeling from another disappointing loss. The Stanley Cup is basically the only accolade missing in the generational talent’s trophy cabinet, and coming this close only to lose it twice in a row has not been easy. So, the Edmonton Oilers have decided to respect McDavid’s wishes.

Instead of pushing to secure a contract, they’re giving their star player the time he needs. Oilers GM Stan Bowman confirmed during media availability in late June. “We really haven’t talked to him at all about his contract. It’s really just been talking about our team, and you know how we can improve,” Bowman said about where they are right now.

“I think Connor’s earned the right to choose when he wants to get into the details of it,” the Oilers GM added, revealing their stance on negotiating a contract extension with Connor McDavid. Meanwhile, Gene Principe is confident that when the time comes for that conversation, the 28-year-old will choose to stick with the white, orange, and blue.