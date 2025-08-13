brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/US Sports

Connor McDavid’s Unsigned Contract Gains Honest Update From NHL Insider Amid Oilers Fans’ Worry

BySagnik Bagchi

Aug 12, 2025 | 9:58 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

“Ah! Everyone panic, alarms sounding, people in Edmonton, Alberta, are nervous. Should they be?” asked NHL insider Fran Seravailli. The Daily Faceoff’s president of hockey content made this statement while discussing Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid and his still unsigned contract extension. With this contract expiring at the end of next season, the entire Oilers community is nervously waiting for McDavid to sign the extension.

After losing back-to-back finals against the Florida Panthers, Oilers fans became concerned their superstar might leave to try his luck with another team. The forward’s answer to the media’s question about signing on the dotted line increased those concerns. “It’s only been a couple of days since the season ended; I’m going to take some time to regroup,” McDavid said, and it’s been radio silence since then.

However, Frank Seravalli believes the Oilers community doesn’t need to sit on the edge of their seats. “Should people be nervous? Well, my understanding is that numbers haven’t even been exchanged yet. They’re still kind of very early on in the process, and yet there doesn’t seem to be any hint of nerves or panic or fear from the Edmonton Oilers side,” the insiders said in a clip from B/R Open Ice.

This story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Is Connor McDavid's silence a sign he's leaving Edmonton, or just a strategic pause?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved