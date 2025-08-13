Connor McDavid’s Unsigned Contract Gains Honest Update From NHL Insider Amid Oilers Fans’ Worry

“Ah! Everyone panic, alarms sounding, people in Edmonton, Alberta, are nervous. Should they be?” asked NHL insider Fran Seravailli. The Daily Faceoff’s president of hockey content made this statement while discussing Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid and his still unsigned contract extension. With this contract expiring at the end of next season, the entire Oilers community is nervously waiting for McDavid to sign the extension.

After losing back-to-back finals against the Florida Panthers, Oilers fans became concerned their superstar might leave to try his luck with another team. The forward’s answer to the media’s question about signing on the dotted line increased those concerns. “It’s only been a couple of days since the season ended; I’m going to take some time to regroup,” McDavid said, and it’s been radio silence since then.

However, Frank Seravalli believes the Oilers community doesn’t need to sit on the edge of their seats. “Should people be nervous? Well, my understanding is that numbers haven’t even been exchanged yet. They’re still kind of very early on in the process, and yet there doesn’t seem to be any hint of nerves or panic or fear from the Edmonton Oilers side,” the insiders said in a clip from B/R Open Ice.

This story is developing…