The Edmonton Oilers have had an exciting start to their second consecutive Stanley Cup final appearance, and if we’re going to put our bets on AirCorg, it looks like they’ll have an exciting finish as well! AirCorg, or Steph Furry (the internet’s new viral pet prophet), has predicted that the Edmonton Oilers are going to take the whole thing home, stealing the cup from the current champions, the Florida Panthers. And considering last year the Oilers let go of the first three games, only to come back in a big way in the fourth and push the series into a seven-game finish, things are already looking promising, and it was an opening night worth celebrating, but Oilers captain Connor McDavid was left in the lurch!

The three-time Hart Trophy winner (who’s still waiting on a Stanley Cup, which is looking closer by the day) was not joined by his wife, Lauren Kyle, as his team managed the 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers in overtime. This was unusual considering Lauren has been a visible support in most of Connor’s career and vice versa; however, the former had a wedding to attend and opted for this over that opening game (perhaps assuming it would be a repeat of last year).

Under a series of photos posted to her Instagram, Lauren wrote, “Celebrated my sis in law the other day! Can’t wait to get you married and officially be family!!” Clearly this family has their priorities right, but their calendars are packed. Lauren chose to stand by her to-be sister-in-law rather than attend the Oilers’ first game of the final series; however, their win did not go unnoticed.

Lauren posted to her story celebrating the success, “LFG” the hockey wife posted to her story with two hearts in blue and orange, despite being on the way back from a bachelorette party. Surely, it’s hard balancing such high-profile and busy careers, but somehow Connor and Lauren manage it.

How Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle, manage their work-life balance

To put it simply, the McDavid-Kyle clan seems to have a healthy respect for the journeys of both parties, without letting stardom cloud one’s judgment. While McDavid is out here winning Hart trophies and leading his team to the Stanley Cup finals for the second year in a row, Lauren Kyle’s professional achievements are no less impressive. The already successful lifestyle influencer has recently opened a furniture showroom in Edmonton, Trove Living.

Kyle’s company, which she co-founded with artist Brittany Schulz, opened the week before the Stanley Cup finals, and McDavid, despite his hockey commitments, was in attendance to support his spouse. And make no mistake, when it is possible, Lauren definitely does her part and shared a video of her celebrating the Oilers’ win against the Stars to her Instagram story with the caption, ‘Finals Baby!’

However, in the midst of superstardom, one has to learn how to stay steady on the ground, and the fact that Lauren prioritized a family wedding over the Oilers’ first game of the final series is impressive more than anything and goes to show that whatever the circumstances, family comes first. Surely Connor McDavid would’ve done the same thing if the tables were turned!