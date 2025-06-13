Connor McDavid’s Wife Brings Edmonton Oilers WAGs Together to Celebrate Game 4 Win From Afar

Florida really came out strong, taking a solid 3-0 lead by the end of the first period. Matthew Tkachuk scored two power play goals, with some help from captain Aleksander Barkov, and then Anton Lundell chipped in a third goal with just 41.7 seconds left. That really capped off a strong first fifteen minutes and put a lot of pressure on the Oilers. But you know what? Connor McDavid’s Edmonton really came alive in the second period.

Thanks to a power-play goal from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, with assists from Draisaitl and McDavid, and even-strength goals from Darnell Nurse and Vasily Podkolzin, the Oilers came back from a three-goal deficit to tie the game 3-3 by the end of the second period. So, in the third period, Jake Walman put Edmonton ahead with a 4-3 lead.

With only 20 seconds left on the clock, Florida’s Sam Reinhart came through with a clutch equalizer, pushing the game into overtime. It was a thrilling late twist that really captured the nail-biting tension we’ve seen in earlier games of the series. Overtime went on until 11:18, when Leon Draisaitl took a backhand shot against Bobrovsky, sealing a 5-4 win. He scored his fourth overtime goal of the playoffs, tying the series at 2-2.

Also, Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, threw a watch party with a small group of Oilers’ WAGs. Lauren’s Instagram stories capture the women having the time of their lives in their matching or themed sweatshirts, lifting their glasses, and celebrating as Edmonton pulled off a thrilling overtime win. These moments really showed how supportive they were of each other during this intense time in the finals.

This is a developing report…