Connor McDavid’s Wife Gets Emotional as Oilers Star Bids Farewell to Edmonton for ‘New Chapter’

Another Oiler has left the city, and his name is Connor Brown. Once a minus-72 player who was constantly battling to improve, Brown has now secured his place as one of the key depth players on an NHL roster. Over the past two years, he was part of the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup, quietly contributing to the team’s overall structure and forward depth. But for the 2025–2026 season, Oilers fans won’t see him suiting up in blue and orange, as the New Jersey Devils have acquired Brown in a surprising offseason deal.

In his two years with the Oilers, he helped the team clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Final series. Though they didn’t win it for the second time either, Brown still secured a special place in Oilers fans’ hearts, having contributed nine crucial points to the Oilers’ playoff push. His relentless effort, team-first mentality, and locker room presence didn’t go unnoticed. But now, the 31-year-old winger is set to take his services to the New Jersey Devils. Among those who’ll miss him dearly is none other than Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, who had grown close to Brown and his family during their time in Edmonton.

When Brown posted an emotional note on Instagram. He addressed fans, saying, “Thank you to the fans for two incredible years and unwavering support. Edmonton will always hold a very special place in our hearts ❤️ Ready for a new chapter and excited to be a @njdevils 👀😈” Commenting on the post, Lauren Kyle reminded him that he’ll be “Oil for life”, before posting “😭💙🧡” in a separate comment.

He has signed a four-year, $12 million deal with the Devils, carrying a cap hit of $3 million per season. The contract includes a ‘no-trade’ clause until 2026, meaning through the end of the upcoming season. When compared to his time with the Oilers, where he earned a combined salary of $5,000,000, this seems like a decent upgrade. Especially considering his three-year before the Oilers before, $10.8 million deal with the Ottawa Senators, the new contract reflects a solid bounce-back in value and recognition of his veteran presence.