Connor McDavid’s Wife Lauren Kyle Discloses 2026 Olympics Plan After Filling NHL Void

Connor McDavid just completed his 10th anniversary since that fateful 2015 day when the Edmonton Oilers chose him as the No.1 draft pick. “The Edmonton Oilers would like to select with their first pick; from the Erie Otters, Connor McDavid,” announced then-GM Peter Chiarelli. While this milestone comes shortly after the team’s back-to-back Stanley Cup final losses, success doesn’t stray too far from the McDavid family.

As the 28-year-old mulls the possibility of signing what could be a record-breaking contract extension with the Oilers, his wife Lauren Kyle has been making headlines with her recent entrepreneurial ventures. This spring, Mrs. Lauren Kyle-McDavid launched her latest venture, a furniture store, Trove Living, which is also the headquarters of her interior design company, Kyle & Co. Yet, this venture rests heavily on the success of another NHL-related master stroke that has resulted in a Winter Olympics partnership.

You see, Connor McDavid’s better half’s premium sportswear label, Sports Club Atelier, came to life when Lyle collaborated to create playoff jackets for the Oilers’ wives and girlfriends, and in the process found a gap in the market. “I was starting to work with manufacturers, so I had a little bit of knowledge, and then it just made sense to start the collection. I really saw a gap in the market,” she told Forbes.

Lauren Kyle had struck gold and realized that the premium hockey merchandise market was only the tip of the proverbial iceberg. “I don’t see it being NHL, or just hockey. There’s a lot of opportunity with the brand,” said the designer and entrepreneur. Sure enough, Team Canada came knocking for an even bigger collaboration for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“The intention is to have a wide variety of offerings for people going to the Olympics and supporting Team Canada next year,” Lauren Kyle told Forbes. What’s more? This won’t be a limited drop like the collaboration with Connor McDavid’s NHL team. Kyle confirmed the Team Canada merchandise will drop at major retailers as well. That being said, his family’s success is also on McDavid’s mind.

Connor McDavid is putting his family first

With McDavid’s existing contract expiring on July 1, 2026, the speculations about his next contract are running wild. The NHL icon is already one of the highest-earning professionals, with a $12.5 million AAV. Many believe Edmonton won’t spare any expense after McDavid helped the Oilers reach back-to-back Stanley Cup finals. Yet the star himself snuffed out the wild speculations.

While he could very well break the NHL salary record, Connor McDavid slowed things down, saying he and the Oilers haven’t had a serious discussion. However, the Conn Smythe winner explained that multiple factors will influence his next contract. “Winning is the most important thing. If I feel there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem,” he said.

The other major factor is his family. “Ultimately, I still need to do what’s best for me and my family, and that’s who I have to take care of first,” said Connor McDavid. If the hockey icon feels that things are not lining up according to his priorities, Edmonton might not retain him even with a record-breaking offer. Thankfully, it’s not all bad news.

“His wife Lauren is putting down business roots as they embrace Edmonton together,” wrote TSN Edmonton Bureau Reporter Ryan Rishaug, and he was right. Trove Living is part of the historic Canada Permanent building in Edmonton. While it doesn’t guarantee anything, it’s also hard to imagine why Lauren Kyle will set up her business roots in a city they’ll leave after a year. That being said, what’s your take on the whole situation? Tell us in the comments.