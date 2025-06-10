Connor McDavid’s Wife Lauren Kyle Makes Shocking Jab Against Florida Panthers Despite Oilers’ Brutal Loss

“Obviously, not our best,” said a rather mellowed Connor McDavid after the tough loss at the hands of the Florida Panthers in Game 3. However, the optimistic Oilers captain still noted that Edmonton could be back for the next bout with renewed gusto and pull back to level terms with the defending champions. Apparently, his wife, too, thinks that the “Rats” have nothing on the 2025 Western Conference winners.

Lauren Kyle is never shy to show her love for her husband, Connor McDavid, and the Edmonton Oilers. So much so that even tonight’s staggering 6-1 defeat at the Amerant Bank Arena doesn’t seem to be enough to make the interior design firm owner feel deterred that her hubby and his teammates would bounce back. High hopes? Obviously! But she isn’t afraid to trash-talk to get the Panthers’ morale down, either.

In her recent Instagram story, Kyle took a jibe at the Cats (represented by a mean-looking Rat mascot) right after the Oilers fell behind in the ultimate best-of-7 series. Sharing details of the Alberta Rat Control Program, set up in 1950, Connor McDavid’s wife posited that the Canadians, especially the people in Alberta, are fully protected against rodent infestation. Way to deliver a message without actually saying it, huh?

Further highlighting how Alberta has taken extensive initiatives to keep rats away from the cities, McDavid’s beau further clarified her feelings: Ain’t no way the Panthers are winning against the Oilers at the Stanley Cup Finals two times in a row. Well, to be honest, the Edmonton camp needs to keep its spirits high, especially after how things went down at the Amerant Bank Arena today.

via Imago Image Credits: Lauren Kyle/Instagram

Six Panthers stars scored in Game 3 to land a serious blow to the visitors’ gut. In contrast, Corey Perry was the lone goalscorer whose goal in the second period helped save face for Connor McDavid & Co. Stuart Skinner allowed five goals, while Calvin Pickard, after coming onto the ice in the third period, allowed one.

Obviously, it was a one-sided affair for the hosts today. Making full use of the home ice advantage, the Panthers looked every bit like the reigning champs they are. Naturally, Kyle seems desperate to give Connor and his teammates something to be hopeful about. But before the Oilers can tackle the rats’ problem in their own backyard, they still have to play one more match in Miami. And don’t expect that to be any easier than it was today, either. Especially considering the shrewd tactics the Panthers are resorting to.

Connor McDavid and his colleagues succumbing to psychological warfare?

Fans were greeted with a special item as they made their way to the seats of the Amerant Bank Arena for Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals. A unique piece of memorabilia, commemorating the Panthers’ 2024-25 campaign so far, was placed on each seat at the Miami venue to make the fans feel they were part of the incredible journey. Maybe it was that mean-looking Rat mascot on the Florida memento that made a lasting impact on Kris Knoblauch’s boys’ minds.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Connor McDavid

But whatever it may be, Connor McDavid’s team almost fell like a house of cards against the Eastern Conference champions. Shambling defense and poor finishing by the offensive line only added to the misery. But Coach Knoblauch thought the early lead was what tipped the scales to the Panthers’ favor. “I don’t think we would have acted or played like that had the game been a one-goal or two-goal game,” Connor McDavid’s coach said after the game.

While some stars like Evander Kane believe the refs also helped the Cats to post the big win, today’s game nonetheless calls for some introspection ahead of Game 4, slated for Thursday. But would that help? Do you think Edmonton can head back to Oilers Nation with the series tied 2-2? Three days before, we know for sure!