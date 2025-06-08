Connor McDavid’s Wife Lauren Kyle Reveals Plans for 2026 Winter Games After Her Oilers Clothing Stint

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, is always excited to grow her fashion brand, Sports Club Atelier. Guess who her biggest supporter is? None other than Connor McDavid! The Oilers captain has really been cheering for Kyle, and he’s shared how proud he is of her projects, saying, “She comes up with an idea and she just gets after it. She’s got a big heart. She cares about people. I think that’s why she’s gotten into the field that she has. She enjoys creating these experiences for people that she cares about and for others.”

Kyle started her clothing brand because she noticed there just wasn’t enough stylish fanwear out there, and it really took off from there! Even Danielle Serdachny, a forward for PWHL Seattle and an Edmonton native who grew up cheering for the Oilers, said, “She’s got such good style. I would pretty much purchase everything on that website if I could.” But you know, Kyle’s creative vision goes way beyond just her original stylish Oilers-themed line.

According to a recent report from The Score, it looks like she’s gearing up to launch a new Canadian-branded collection under her Sports Club Atelier label with the 2026 Winter Games coming up soon. This new collection is all about mixing her classic elegance with a touch of national pride. It features pieces that are both sporty and stylish—just right for fans looking to cheer on Team Canada at the Olympics in a fashionable way.

“I want people to walk into a space or wear something and feel something,” Kyle shared, expressing her passion for fashion. Making the switch from local Oilers fan gear to a national Olympic collection is a smart move for Kyle’s brand.

Launching before the Games really helps her gain momentum and get noticed by Canadian sports fans and global audiences who are excited about the Olympics. Kyle is really finding a sweet spot by blending performance apparel with aspirational design. She’s reaching out to a wider audience that values both national pride and her unique sense of style. And wherever she goes, the NHL star will always be right there with her.

Connor McDavid is his wife’s biggest fan

Connor McDavid paused his serious Stanley Cup Final prep to cheer on his wife, Lauren Kyle, at the grand opening of her new spot, Bar Trove, in Edmonton. Even though he was in the thick of playoff action, he showed up at the event with a few NHL players’ partners, giving us a glimpse of his personal side in the midst of the intense finals vibe. McDavid being there meant a lot more than just a gesture.

Trove Living’s official Instagram account posted a bunch of photos from inside the place, and the caption said, “A beautiful beginning. Our friends and family event was filled with joy, laughter, and a whole lot of love. Thank you to everyone who came by to celebrate this special moment with us at Bar Trove and Trove Living.”

Basically, McDavid showing up at Bar Trove’s opening really said a lot. Even with all the Stanley Cup excitement going on, he made it a point to be there for Lauren. It just goes to show that their personal and professional wins are all part of the same high-stakes game, and he’s all in for both.