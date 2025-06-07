Connor McDavid’s Wife Misses Stanley Cup Game 2 to Fulfil Duties for Leon Draisaitl’s Fiancé

While the Edmonton Oilers vs. the Florida Panthers game is in full swing, the families of the NHL players are having their retreat moments. The Oilers’ alternate captain, Leon Draisaitl, is soon going to tie the knot with his fiancée, Celeste Desjardins. And captain Connor McDavid’s wife is fulfilling bridesmaid duties while attending Desjardins’ bachelorette party alongside the Oilers’ defenseman Darnell Nurse’s wife. While they were expected to be at the stands and cheer for their husbands and team, it looks like the girls are having their time, celebrating and creating moments off the ice this year.

After missing Game 1 of the Final series already, Lauren Kyle McDavid hasn’t returned from Mykonos, Greece, yet. But her support for her husband and the great team can be traced even miles away from Edmonton! Lauren took to Instagram and posted a story featuring a laptop streaming Game 2 between the Panthers and the Oilers. Sitting alongside her was the defenseman’s wife as well as the bride-to-be, all sitting together, chilling and cheering for Edmonton. A glass of wine and the city lights, she posted, “@mikayla.nurse a view with a view 💙🧡.”

This is a developing story…