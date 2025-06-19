Connor McDavid’s Wife Sends Emotional Message to Edmonton Through Fellow Oilers WAG’s Help

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final saw the Edmonton Oilers lose to the Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 6, extending Canada’s Cup drought to more than 30 years. This was the second consecutive year that the Oilers had failed to win the Cup. Even though Connor McDavid was still playing at an elite level—tying Leon Draisaitl with 33 playoff points—he looked pretty frustrated with how Edmonton just couldn’t adjust to Florida’s tough forecheck.

“I lost to a very good team. Nobody quit, nobody threw the towel in, and they’re a heck of a team, you know? Stanley Cup back-to-back champions for a reason. They tilted the rink, they were able to kind of stay on top of us all over the place. Um, never really able to generate any momentum up the ice. You know we kept trying the same thing over and over again.. just banging our heads against the wall,” McDavid said after Game 6, which decided the Cup.

So, Mattias Ekholm’s wife, Ida, shared a really heartfelt reflection on Instagram, and it ended up getting reposted by McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle. Ida shared her thoughts not just as a player’s partner, but as someone who gets the intricate story of playoff hockey. She mentioned, “I know how much hockey means to the Canadian people, and I understand that the people in Edmonton are heartbroken today, including our family. Throughout the playoffs, there are many things happening behind the scenes. Boundaries are being pushed in the most demanding way, both physically and mentally. For the players and their families, everything is about maximizing the chances of winning.”

The message was all about love and responsibility, nothing more. She gets how much hockey matters to the people in Edmonton and the Oilers fans. Losing to the Panthers two years in a row is really tough, for sure. She also wanted to point out that it’s important to stay positive, especially when there’s a lot of criticism aimed at the players and even their family members.

Furthermore, she added, stating, “For two years in a row, we have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Oilers are the second-best hockey team in the world, and we have fans who support this team in both good times and bad. There is so much to be proud of and thankful for. As much as it hurts when you lose, this is a journey we will look back on one day, reflecting on the highs and lows and understanding that everything made sense.”

Ida acknowledged the shared heartbreak that everyone in Edmonton and across Canada is feeling. She described the loss as part of a meaningful journey, one that will really resonate and make sense when we look back on it later. She shared a heartfelt message filled with gratitude and pride, urging everyone to cherish the highs just as much as the lows. It was a reminder to fans that even though this loss hurts, it’s all part of a journey shaped by hard work, love, and a common goal.

This is a developing report…