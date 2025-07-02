Corey Perry’s LA Kings Deal Makes NHL Fans Give 2026 Stanley Cup Verdict After Unfortunate Past

Corey Perry’s 30-point (19 goals, 11 assists) regular season after 81 games was nothing to write home about, but that changed when the playoffs rolled around. The 40-year-old NHL veteran came out guns blazing for the Oilers during the playoffs, scoring 10 goals and four assists in 22 postseason games. Despite the performance, however, the veteran winger’s age meant he was among those Edmonton was looking to trade.

And that’s exactly what happened, as the Edmonton Oilers’ regular Stanley Cup Playoff rivals, the LA Kings, picked up Perry for a 1-year, $2 million contract. It was a surprise, considering Perry’s history with the King’s fans, who always found the veteran winger on the opposing team. Maybe that’s why the 40-year-old said, “I’m just going to let my play speak and go from there,” as per The Athletic. Yet, winning over the fans took a backseat in the wake of the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rather, the NHL fan base almost unanimously proclaimed something else, with Perry’s rough Stanley Cup history in mind. You see, the last time the NHL forward won a Stanley Cup, he played for the Kings’ arch-rivals, the Anaheim Ducks. Unfortunately, he’s never won another despite playing not one, not two, but five finals. So it’s no wonder fans declared that the Kings will now suffer the same fate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Corey Perry, tired of losing in the Stanley Cup Final every year, signs with the team that loses to the team that loses in the Stanley Cup Final every year,” commented one LA Kings fan. And it’s difficult to blame them. After all, the former Hart Memorial Trophy has lost the Stanley Cup finals with three different teams, including the Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, and, of course, the Oilers.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This story is developing…