Credible NHL Insider Claims at Million-Dollar Changes Coming Next Season

Lately, the NHL has been buzzing with some big trades and important contract extensions that really show how teams are gearing up for the upcoming season. So, the New York Rangers have traded veteran winger Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks. They’re sending him along with a 2025 fourth-round pick in return for prospect Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick. It really feels like the end of an era in New York, doesn’t it?

Even the Montreal Canadiens just pulled off a huge sign-and-trade deal to bring in defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders. They didn’t waste any time either, locking him in with an eight-year, $76 million extension. This move really shows they’re serious about making a playoff push! Contract extensions also have been making just as many headlines as trades lately. The Edmonton Oilers just signed forward Trent Frederic to an eight-year, $30.8 million contract. This move aims to keep some postseason-tested toughness and grit in their lineup.

The Carolina Hurricanes also locked in promising young forward Jackson Blake with an eight-year, $45 million extension after his impressive rookie season, where he racked up 34 points in 80 games.

In the midst of these interesting transactions, as mentioned in the NHL Rumor Report’s X post, reliable NHL insider John Shannon recently shared his thoughts on what’s coming up. He said, “I fully expect that first week of August we will start to hear and feel, if there are any tweaks that are gonna be made…I think that’s probably fair to say for all 32 teams.”

Shannon’s forecast indicates that while the big blockbuster moves might have slowed down a bit after the draft and early free agency, there are still plenty of significant roster changes that could happen across the league. He suggests that we won’t really see the full picture of the offseason until late July or early August, when teams take a good look at their salary cap and nail down their playoff goals.

When you look at it all together, the early wave of deals and extensions really shows that the league is on the move. Teams are figuring out their long-term plans while also getting ready for those last-minute adjustments. As we see some seasoned players getting traded and exciting young talents signing long-term deals, there’s a buzz in the air for what’s coming up in early August. Fans can definitely look forward to some big changes in the trade and signing stories in the weeks ahead. But, you know, with all the rumors flying around, there’s one that the insider shot down right away when asked about it.

The NHL insider didn’t entertain those speculations

With all the contract extensions and trades happening, there’s been a lot of chatter about Sidney Crosby. Some folks are wondering if he might leave the Pittsburgh Penguins to join a new team in pursuit of that fourth and final Stanley Cup in his career. But NHL insider John Shannon quickly dismissed those rumors, saying, “I do not see it, period.” He doesn’t really believe in the whole mid-season trade idea and thinks Crosby will hang around in Pittsburgh for the length of his contract.

Crosby came into the NHL in 2005 as the first overall pick for the Penguins, and ever since, he’s truly been the heart and soul of the team. He has really made a name for himself, snagging three Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016, and 2017, plus a bunch of MVP awards, and always delivering solid performances. He’s definitely left a lasting impression on Penguins history and in the hockey world as a whole.

After a challenging 2024-25 season where he netted 33 goals and racked up 91 points in 80 games, the speculations really started to heat up. With just a few years left in the NHL for him, it’ll be interesting to see where this hockey star ends up, or if he’ll spend his whole career with the Penguins.