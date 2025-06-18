Crucial Update on Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard’s Oilers Future Drops After Stanley Cup Loss

The Edmonton Oilers really struggled in Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, and it felt like a tough déjà vu of previous letdowns. They really got outplayed, losing 5-1 to the Florida Panthers and stretching Canada’s Stanley Cup drought to 32 years. Edmonton had a tough time getting going, constantly pressured by Florida’s aggressive forecheck and not really able to create any significant offense, except for a late goal by Vasily Podkolzin that felt more like a consolation.

The Panthers really took charge of the game from the very beginning, keeping the intensity high the whole time. The Oilers were left stunned, making them the first team since the 1977-78 Boston Bruins to lose in the Finals two times in a row. With the NHL Draft coming up in just nine days and free agency kicking off in 13, the Edmonton Oilers are gearing up to make some big moves on multiple roster fronts. So, the organization would be quickly turning its attention to important contract negotiations that will shape their next chapter.

David Pagnotta, the Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Period, shared on X that “Evan Bouchard also needs a new contract. Those talks will also pick up this week. He’ll crack 8 figures on his next deal. And then there’s Connor McDavid, who’s eligible to sign an extension July 1; there appear to be no concerns over getting that big ticket deal done.”

Pagnotta shared that Edmonton and Trent Frederic’s camp have hit the pause button on talks until after the Finals, which can be anytime now. However, they’re planning to pick things back up this week with a solid plan in place.

At the same time, defenseman Evan Bouchard is getting close to a huge deal—one that’s likely to go over eight figures as he’s set to land a long-term payday. Even though there are some restrictions, it sounds like Bouchard is likely to fall somewhere between the high-$9M and low-$10M range. Teams might be thinking about offer contracts based on how he’s performing and the increasing salary cap. And the biggest topic on everyone’s mind is Connor McDavid, who can start discussing an extension on July 1.

It seems like there’s not much worry about Edmonton signing that deal, even though it’s a big one. Pagnotta points out that we can expect all three contracts—Frederic, Bouchard, and McDavid—to be tackled pretty quickly after we get through the important hockey events in June.

