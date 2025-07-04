Curtis Lazar Shares Connor McDavid and Co.’s Reaction to His Recent Deal With Oilers

It’s a homecoming for Curtis Lazar. With the Edmonton Oilers announcing the signing of the 30-year-old veteran forward on Wednesday, Lazar is now set to return to the very city that saw his WHL career unfold over five seasons between 2010 and 2014. And it looks like the Oilers gang is already trying to do its best to make Lazar feel right at home ahead of the new season.

Anyone who knows sport knows that working in perfect harmony with your teammates is central to a team’s success. Lucky for Curtis Lazar, his teammates have already gotten the ball rolling to help him ease into his new shoes.

On July 3, Jason Gregor, co-host of the Daily Faceoff podcast, went on X to highlight how the Edmonton Oilers’ roster is working to make Lazar feel comfortable. Among others, Connor McDavid, who was an alternate captain to the 2015 IIHF World Juniors under Lazar’s captaincy, was one of the first to reach out to the newest Oilers’ signee.

“He reached out to me right away. We were roommates at the World Juniors so it was nice to reconnect,” Curtis was quoted as saying in Gregor’s social media update. Along with the Oilers’ poster boy, apparently, the team’s two wingers also contacted Lazar. “ I also played with Trent Frederic and (Vasily) Podkolzin and both reached out. Pods’ was in English/Russian and I think he said he was happy I signed (laughs),” Gregor wrote in his post.

After winning the WHL Championship and the Memorial Cup with the Edmonton Oil Kings for five seasons, Lazar was drafted 17th overall by Ottawa i 2013, and then went on to play for seven seasons with the Oilers’ provincial opponents, the Calgary Flames. He has also lent his skills to Buffalo, Boston, Vancouver, and New Jersey. In 572 regular-season games, Lazar has posted 47 goals and 78 assists. However, the 2024-25 season wasn’t as bountiful for the Salmon Arm, British Columbia, native.

Lazar spent a chunk of the recently concluded season on the sidelines due to various injuries and only posted 2 goals and 3 assists in 48 matches, playing for the New Jersey Devils. However, his 1-year $775,000 AAV contract with the Oilers could be just the thing to re-ignite that hunger in him. While he hasn’t been placed in offensive roles before, it’s quite possible that Lazar would be placed in the fourth line by head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Thankfully, though, Curtis Lazar will have many colleagues to help him ease into his new role.

Curtis Lazar will have a well-rounded team to work with

This year, the start of the free agency coincided with Canada Day, on July 1, and the Oilers have gone into overdrive mode. A reaction to their back-to-back loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals? Could be. But even so, it looks like the general manager Stan Bowman is determined to beef up the roster as much as possible ahead of the 2025-26 season. With that in mind, Edmonton also signed UFA winger Andrew Mangiapane for two years at $7.6 million.

“I think this was just a great fit for me…I just want to come here and play my game and just kind of help the team whatever way possible to win,” said Mangiapane, who has played 498 games for Calgary and Washington, after the signing. The signing of Lazar and Mangiapane makes even more sense considering that the Oilers lost forwards Corey Perry and Connor Brown in free agency, and that void in the offensive line needed to be filled, stat!

Defenseman Evan Bouchard was also re-signed for a four-year $42million deal. However, the prevalent question remains: What is the status of Connor McDavid? Bowman only recently revealed that the team is yet to commence talks about McDavid’s future with the team, fueling more air into the speculative fires.

So, do you think that Lazar will be fortunate enough to play beside and learn from one of the best in the business in the Oilers? And even if he doesn’t, how do you suspect Curtis’ time with the team to pan out next season? Tell us!