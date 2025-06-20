Dairy Queen Honors Brad Marchand After Florida Panthers Credited Stanley Cup to Tradition

The Florida Panthers might have won the Stanley Cup based on sheer talent, but we can’t leave out the effects that their pre-game traditions have had on their luck. Apart from the drum banging before the games and the locker room banter that the team has going, newest Bruins recruit Brad Marchand has introduced the Dairy Queen tradition wherein, the team hits up the franchise before the games.

Now, in order to celebrate the Panther’s commitment to the tradition through the Stanley Cup victory, Dairy Queen has made a change to their menu. According to a post on X made by Tim Reynolds, Dairy Queen has added a ‘Brad Blizzard’ to their menu, changing the name of their iconic dessert for the day and also promising a brief visit with Marchand himself, who was said to be sitting in from 11 am.

To contextualize the whole thing, Brad Marchand hasn’t taken this whole Dairy Queen thing lightly, he’s been giving a lot of business to the fast food chain, with a recent receipt put out on X sharing his recent bills, it’s clear that the center has been ordering blizzards in the hundreds, so no wonder this is the dessert being names after him, from S’mores to the Choco Extreme to the Butter Fingers, to the Reeses to the Fluffernutters, Marchand has been going wild! The center has been racking up bills amounting to $38,431!

This is a developing story…