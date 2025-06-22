Darnell Nurse Faces Backlash as Edmonton Oilers Contract Sparks Anger Among Fans

The Edmonton Oilers had decided to splurge on defenseman Darnell Nurse’s extension in August 2021, as reported by Capwages. Why exactly are we bringing this up now? Two-in-a-row defeat, at the mercy of the Panthers. Despite their best efforts and collective star power within the team, the Oilers missed out on winning the holy grail of hockey, the Stanley Cup. At Oilers’ Nation, maybe the first loss was forgivable. But this year? This year, according to fans, was a blunder, and every bit of that downfall is being dissected.

The Oilers’ front office is under fire now, and for what? Darnell Nurse’s handsome eight-year contract extension worth $74,000,000, which included a signing bonus of $24,000,000 from 2022, insured with a non-movement clause. For the 2025-2026 season, his average annual salary is $9,250,000. That’s $9,250,000 of the Oilers’ cap space blocked that fans aren’t happy about.

Before taking a deeper look at fans’ negative and hilarious comments on Darnell, let’s try to understand his stats from the 2024-25 season. The veteran defenseman has played 76 games in the 2024-25 season. In these 76 games, he managed to score 5 goals and made 28 assists. And his average time on ice was 22:22 minutes. And finished the season with just one game-winning goal in the entire season.

After Big Head Hockey dropped the update on X, one fan’s hilarious comment read, “That roster needs a f—— surgeon at this point. Not a Nurse.” Accompanied with that comment, one of the fans also said, “His contract and his contract alone is the only reason McDavid couldn’t get over the hump… 😂This is why no one really follows that big head count 😂😂😂😂.”

Stay tuned, this is a developing story!