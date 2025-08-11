Does NHL 26 Suffer From $80 Curse? Everything About Price and Release Date From EA

EA Sports NHL 26 is gearing up for its release on September 12, 2025! The cover looks awesome, showcasing Florida Panthers’ forward Matthew Tkachuk on the Standard Edition. And for the Deluxe Edition, it’s a real family moment with Matthew alongside his brother Brady Tkachuk, who’s the captain of the Ottawa Senators, and their father, Keith Tkachuk, a legend from the St. Louis Blues.

This is the first time the Tkachuk family has been on the cover together, highlighting their legacy in the NHL. Matthew, who has won the Stanley Cup twice, really stands out in both versions, and the Deluxe Edition gives a nice throwback to how hockey connects with fans across generations.

The game is set to bring a whole new level of realism with its ICE-Q 2.0 technology, thanks to NHL EDGE data. Plus, there’s a fresh take on the Be A Pro mode, all geared towards giving you the most genuine hockey experience so far. While the cover athletes and features are drawing attention, the pricing of NHL 26 has sparked discussions about the so-called “$80 curse” in modern gaming—a term referencing the industry’s trend of rising base game prices.

According to EA’s official website and linked store pages of PlayStation and Xbox, the Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, while the Deluxe Edition jumps to $99.99. The Deluxe Edition gives fans a nice perk with seven days of early access starting September 5, plus they get 4,600 NHL Points and several Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) packs. This might be super exciting for die-hard fans, but it could seem a bit pricey for those who just play casually.

Pre-order bonuses, such as Matthew Tkachuk’s 99 OVR item in NHL 25, are designed to make the deal more appealing. However, the value of the $99.99 Deluxe Edition really depends on how much players value early access and virtual currency.

As the gaming industry keeps a close eye on pricing models, the success of NHL 26 might hinge on whether fans feel that its upgrades—like the new Goalie Crease Control System and HUT Seasons mode—actually break the “$80 curse” or just keep it going. So, how are the athletes feeling about being on the cover?

Their honest thoughts on being the cover star of EA Sports NHL 26

When it was announced that Matthew Tkachuk would be the cover star of the EA Sports NHL 26 standard edition, he jumped on social media to say, “Thank you to the ones who believed and the ones who didn’t.” He’s really been through a lot, playing all 23 playoff games with a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia that he got during the 4 Nations Face-Off. Rumor has it that he may sit out a significant portion of the 2025–26 season. But you know what? It’s a really proud moment for Matthew to be the cover star.

Brady also shared about this moment, stating, “Growing up, Matthew and I dreamed of playing just like our dad. Even now, his influence on how we play and prepare remains huge. It’s an honor to be featured on the cover. Having him standing alongside us makes the whole thing even better.” Brady’s statement really shows how much it meant to him to star in the deluxe edition of the game with his brother Matthew and father Keith. It really was a heartfelt moment for him.

Well, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how NHL 26 turns out! EA has been on quite a streak this year, releasing some huge titles like Split Fiction, which might even be a Game of the Year contender, along with F1 25 and the much-anticipated Battlefield 6. So, who knows? They might actually create one of the greatest hockey games ever made!