Don Cherry News Turns Heads As 91-Year-Old Gives Hockey Career Update

“I don’t do anything but hockey. Hockey is my whole life.” As Don Cherry would make this admission to ESPN, the hockey fans would have his whole life as an open book to turn to any page to see that hockey has been his one true passion. That, and being a proud Canadian. Oh, Don Cherry was the proudest Canadian of all who would use his reach to voice his opinion, no matter how controversial they may be.

Transitioning from a player to a coach to broadcasting, Cherry came alive as a television commentator for CBC. His vocal prowess and his hockey insights that never cared to be polished or diplomatic would go on to become a fan favorite. Don Cherry’s way of seeing the game helped Canada fall in love with the game, and that included many players. So, today, as a recent development blanketed the NHL community, people from all corners came out to honor the iconic broadcaster and just remember exactly how unique he is.

Well, it all got rolling with Gino Hard’s update on X on June 24: “Don Cherry has ended his “Grapevine Podcast” after five years, marking the end of his legendary media career 👏”. The tweet continued: “313 episodes and 6.5 million downloads for a show he launched after being fired from Hockey Night in Canada 🔥 All the best in retirement, Grapes 🍷”.

It would have been a pivotal day in hockey history if the former Bruins coach were to truly bring an end to his broadcasting career, which started in 1980. Actually, he just clarified to the Toronto Sun that he would be back for the 2025-26 season. “I’m coming back next season. I can’t wait.” As for the confusion, Cherry cleared it up, too: “We just meant to say goodbye for this year.” And he continued, “We always do that at the end the season. There’s no more hockey this year, so there’s no podcast for the summer. I guess we should have said for the season.”

The way the final episode of the Grapevine podcast was titled – “Stanley Cup Final thoughts and our Final Podcast” could have misled the people. In addition, at the end of the episode, Don Cherry and his son, Tim Cherry, who is the co-host of the show, went over the various podcast statistics, like having over 300 episodes and amassing 6.5 million downloads. The build up seemed to be heading towards a conclusion.. but for the season.

But the Don Cherry train keeps on moving. And hockey is all the more glorious for it. That exact sentiment of appreciation and respect is being expressed by the fans since his X update dropped.

The distinctive man that is Don Cherry and the wave of Tributes for him

Born on February 9, 1934, in Kingston, Ontario, Cherry didn’t have much success in the league as a player. But he did take the Boston Bruins to 2 Stanley Cup Finals in 1977 and 1978. And he did that in his own way, by not being stylish and graceful. Don Cherry believed, or rather, still believes, that hockey is a game of bone-crushing hits and forechecks. “Anybody who says they don’t like fighting in the NHL have to be out of their minds.”

So, one fan wrote, “Spoke the truth at all times.” And not just this, Cherry was opinionated about almost everything, which he expressed without being shady about. Even if it meant being fired by Sportsnet from the iconic role as a broadcaster in the “Hockey Night in Canada” show that he had been a part of for more than 30 years. With Ron MacLean, Cherry was a part of the Coach’s Corner segment, which used to come on TV during the first intermission. He was at it from 1986 to 2019.

If anything, Don Cherry was the driving force behind climbing the TV ratings and making it famous. Cherry made hockey popular through his charisma, his boldness, and his style of hockey. No wonder another fan went, “A hockey broadcasting icon.” From ESPN to CBC to radio, Cherry was the voice people wanted to hear. What this fan asks of the NHL luminaries to bestow is nothing new, to be honest. “Hopefully they put him the HHOF”. The Hall of Fame talk had come up as recently as March 2025.

And yet another fan supported the call: “Don to the hall”. Because Cherry is not just any commentator. He is the guy who helped women’s hockey grow in Canada. He is the man who spoke up against animal cruelty when he needed to. Cherry started the Don Cherry Pet Rescue Foundation, where he donates all his profits from Simply Pets snacks. Because he walks the talk to stand up against animal abuse. His impact on his nation transcends hockey. Maybe that’s why he was voted the 7th-greatest Canadian in the CBC miniseries, The Greatest Canadian.

However, hockey would be a dull place without him. This fan’s note perfectly sums up Don Cherry and his infectious love for the game. “American here. I love this man and he was a driving force which made hockey a fan favorite in these parts, I believe. How could you not want to be a fan of something this man cheered with such passion! I loved he was proud of his country and vets. And then there’s the suits! 😂❤️”

He stood for his principles. He never had his doubts because those values were rooted in being a Canadian. And he would never apologize for being a patriot. As for the suits, Don Cherry is a man of class and taste. Maybe his taste doesn’t match yours. But that wouldn’t bother him. “I must admit my style has been called foppish, but I like it.”

Remain the same, Don Cherry. His controversial takes perhaps stop him from being conferred a place in hockey history that he had truly deserved for a while. But the fans will always know how crucial he has been for the game.