“Don’t Want to Touch It”: Paul Maurice Reveals Reason for Staying Distant From Stanley Cup Trophy

When the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the second time in a row, their locker room wasn’t the same. We have seen Matthew Tkachuk dancing and drinking Champagne. We have seen Aleksander Barkov bringing the cup to the ice again at 1:30 to celebrate the win with the court staff. And we have also watched Brad Marchand holding up the trophy and kissing it, remembering his 2011 win in his career. But what you guys might have missed is Paul Maurice’s reaction to winning the trophy and touching it. In a recent press conference, he said that he has touched it only once. Quite surprising, right?

When a reporter asked him about the Stanley Cup, saying, “When you’re holding the cup or just looking at it these days, what are you feeling?” What Paul Maurice said was just surprising. The head coach said, “So I haven’t touched it that much. So it’d be kind of twice last year or three times. The night we won the parade, and then the cup day, where you get pictures with family, and then I don’t want to see it again. I don’t want to touch it again. There’s a certain amount of reverence for me when I see it.” And he didn’t stop here. Maurice’s childhood memories kicked in when he saw his name on the cup engraved again.

Paul continued, “All you have to do is kind of go up to it and start looking and reading names. And I don’t think I have a very good memory but I know all of those names right.” But when talking about the cup again, he reiterated, “I touched it once the night before and then not again. We had this kind of (13:18) thing yesterday with the players inviting us to, so there was once there, but I won’t (13:25,) I don’t want to. I don’t want to get comfortable. I don’t want to get comfortable with it.”

