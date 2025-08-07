EA NHL26 Unveils Tkachuk Family Tribute, Sparking Further Backlash Post Matthew’s Cover Debate

Backlash is Matthew Tkachuk’s middle name. From injury-related criticism during the 4 Nations Face-Off to sparking controversy for taking the Stanley Cup to a jail during celebrations, Tkachuk’s every move is under public scrutiny. But today, it’s not just the Florida Panthers star forward. It’s the entire Tkachuk family, which has come under the spotlight on social media. A fresh update about the family went viral, and boy, it has stirred the pot in all kinds of ways. The floodgates of intense and mixed reactions from fans across the hockey world have opened.

On August 6, 2025, Bleacher Report hit fans with a video on X, with a caption that read, “Matthew Tkachuk is on the cover of NHL26, but the NHL26 Deluxe cover tributes the entire Tkachuk family 👏🎮.” Per a detailed report from NHL.com, the Florida Panthers and EA Sports officially revealed on August 6 that star forward Matthew Tkachuk will grace the cover of the upcoming EA SPORTS NHL 26 video game while Tkachuk himself broke the news on August 3. Cue plot twist, the deluxe edition will also feature his brother, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, and their father, former NHL great Keith Tkachuk, making this a Tkachuk family tribute.

Matthew Tkachuk, who will be the featured athlete across both editions of this year’s game, said, “My dad, Brady, and I are all unique and play the way we want to. Sharing the cover of NHL 26 is an extension of that. I’ve always tried to bring my own style to the ice, and seeing that captured in NHL 26 makes it feel like it is really me out there.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

This brings us to the backlash part. If you’re wondering how hockey enthusiasts reacted to this news, look no further. Under Bleacher Report’s post, one fan’s comment read, “Absolutely nobody outside of Florida or Ottawa likes the Tkachuks”. Another one declared that the game probably won’t sell, “This might be the lowest-selling NHL game yet.” Some fans did bring up some very valid points. The honor of being featured can belong to an array of names, for an unlocked achievement or for the greater good.

A few hockey bugs questioned EA Sports’ choice, “Not the Gaudreau brothers?” The Gaudreau brothers continue to impact the sport even after their tragic demise. Deserving to be on a cover is the Gaudreau family. Fair enough, we aren’t refuting it. On the other hand, there is Alex Ovechkin who surpassed the great Gretzky’s 894 goals record. Ovechkin has been commemorated in various ways, being featured on NHL26 would’ve been justified too. Hence this comment resonates: “WHY? Ovi or Gaudreau, and nobody else.”

Someone even took a dig at Matthew’s LTIR issue, saying, “Expecting the game to also regularly land on LTIR. Good cover for bugs & glitches.” This one is creative. If the game were to ever glitch or hang, the reason could be that the software is on LTIR just like Tkachuk’s forever LTIR.

Stay tuned, this is a developing report!