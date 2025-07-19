Early Odds Favor Florida Panthers as Stanley Cup Three-Peat in Sight

The Florida Panthers have really made a name for themselves as the NHL’s new powerhouse. They’ve snagged back-to-back Stanley Cup titles and are heading into the 2025–26 season with something to prove. With head coach Paul Maurice at the helm, they put together a solid 47–31–4 record, landing in third place in the Atlantic Division even with some key injuries and suspensions. This really shows their depth and resilience.

Captain Aleksander Barkov and key forwards like Sam Reinhart really stepped up all season long, helping Florida make it to the postseason as a strong contender. They carried that regular-season success right into the playoffs, breezing through the Eastern Conference and then taking down the Oilers in six games to snag their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

Sam Bennett scored 15 goals in the playoffs, which got him the Conn Smythe Trophy for MVP. Meanwhile, Reinhart made a splash with his four goals in Game 6, making his mark in Stanley Cup history. It looks like they might just be on the verge of pulling off an incredible hat-trick!

According to a report from ESPN, early betting odds have the Panthers, Edmonton Oilers, and Colorado Avalanche all lined up as the co-favorites to take home the Stanley Cup in the 2025–26 season. So, Florida is sitting at +600 to win and +295 to grab the Conference title, which is pretty close to historic levels. The Panthers are riding a wave of momentum, and they’re not just looking to defend; they’re looking to shake things up.

So, when you check out the Hart Trophy odds, it turns out that only Matthew Tkachuk from the Panthers is on the list, and he’s sitting at 75-1 odds. You know, aside from that, the early Stanley Cup odds might just show what people think, but with Florida winning back-to-back championships, their amazing performances in the postseason, and a solid roster, it really feels like their shot at a three-peat is more of a sure thing than just a dream.

via Imago June 22, 2025, Fort Lauderdale, Fl, USA: Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice addresses the crowd as players celebrate on stage during the team s Stanley Cup victory parade and rally along A1A on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Fort Lauderdale USA – ZUMAm67_ 20250622_zaf_m67_028 Copyright: xAlxDiazx

With the next season just around the corner, it looks like Florida is on the path to building a dynasty—one that might soon be mentioned in the same breath as hockey’s legends. However, amid the off-season, the Panthers are really enjoying themselves after winning the Stanley Cup two times in a row.

The Florida Panthers are making the most out of these Stanley Cup celebrations

The Florida Panthers are celebrating their Stanley Cup win in a fun and unexpected way, hitting up some of South Florida’s most famous places. They’ve been taking the Cup on tour throughout the early days of summer, and it’s been quite the ride! A huge parade in Fort Lauderdale drew over 400,000 fans, but the latest stop really caught everyone off guard.

Instead of hiding the Cup away, Panthers equipment manager and longtime Flanigan’s regular Scott Tinkler decided to bring the trophy to Flanigan’s Seafood Bar & Grill in Hallandale Beach. It even got a fun use as a holder for chicken wings on a dining table! This surprise appearance really caught people’s attention online. A video from Flanigan’s caught everyone’s attention, with fans excited to see the famous trophy in the midst of a laid-back Florida dining experience.

Their spontaneous approach really highlights how the team connects with local culture and the community—turning the Stanley Cup from something far away into a fun, shared experience for everyone. While the Panthers have checked out places like Miami’s E11EVEN and the Elbo Room, the Flanigan’s moment really connects on a grassroots level. It’s all part of a bigger summer campaign aimed at taking the Cup beyond the usual arenas and into the hearts of everyday fans.